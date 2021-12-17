Author and Businessman Mark Van Stratum Publishes Is Ready To Capture the Readers’ Attention With His Upcoming Book

(Photo : Jay Strategy)

From his loss of one arm in childhood and then indulgence in drugs and crime ,no one had imagined that Mark Van Stratum would come out victorious and become an inspiration for many. But one of the characteristics of winners is that circumstances cannot defeat them. Mark Van stratum today is not only a successful businessman and head of Maltese investment fund Van Stratum Capital but a promising author as well.

Mark's stories are the mirror of truth and real-life experiences. His struggles have taught him a lot. His first book Drug Choice includes stories that take the reader through an unexpected journey of the human psyche. He mixes fast-moving dialogue with psychological insight ranging from business to inter-gender dynamics and truth about human experiences. His recent book Alpha Seed Beta Need is about love life and human relations. In this book, Mark explores whether men and women experience love differently.

Mark who was born in a small Dutch town Zwolle had a troubled childhood and teen years. He lost one arm after being hit by a train when he was just 5. His father left the family when he was very young. Bullied at school by teachers and students equally he turned to drugs and crime. From a talented artist and writer, he turned into a criminal. In his early twenties, he had a sudden realization that he has to radically change his lifestyle to come out of the troubled life. He left behind everything and shifted to Los Angeles to start afresh as a dietician. Here he met his first mentor, who was doing great in online business. Inspired by him, Mark started his own business and within few years became a millionaire.

He didn't stop there, after establishing himself as a businessman, he turned toward his passion for writing. His first book, 'Drug Choice' is about his journey from being a one-armed criminal to making millions from his business. The book is one of the best sellers that can inspire many to excel in life. The second one also has a very startingly original plot to catch the attention of the readers. Mark writes in different genres and subjects that connect deep and have relevance in the present perspective.

Mark Van Stratum is also very popular on social media. He has 92k followers on Instagram, the new marketplace of today. He has a great influence on his audience because of the positivity that exuberates from his writings and his attitude towards life.

