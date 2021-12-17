James Meeker: From a Texas Boy to a Travel Blogger

(Photo : Jay Strategy)

Have you ever heard of someone who willingly sold his house and truck to travel the world? Someone who made traveling so popular with his globetrotting videos on social media. Someone who lives by Mark Twain quote in his life which says, "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one's lifetime."

James Meeker is a world explorer filming his travels through social media. After a significant shift in his life, he decided to sell his property and buy a motorhome in Australia and start his journey to explore the world. Since then, James has seen and met new acquaintances throughout the globe in many nations, including Antarctica. After visiting 43 countries, he has something brewing up in the next twelve months to come.

He describes Travel as a critical element of his life. He learned that you could not carry material stuff with you when he was pretty young. The only things you can put into your money and time are experiences and memories. So, he decided to travel full time following a significant upheaval in his life. His journey from a tech executive to a full-time traveler has been commendable. He loves to go to unusual locations and have experiences that he could cherish forever. He believes he is lucky enough to meet new individuals and hears their tales throughout his trips. James firmly believes that there are no strangers and just friends he hasn't encountered. He loves to be acquainted with different cultures, cuisines, architecture, landscapes, and people, and there is no better way to experience any culture than through its people.

He is a full-time travel blogger and shares his experiences on Globally James. Along with this, he also guides people by sharing tips for a happy travel experience. James also stated that through his globetrotting posts, he is not trying to sell anything but wanting people to have unique experiences and share some of his own with the world. He believes that every place has a different story to tell. But while traveling, he strongly advises people to stay in touch with their family and friends and make it an exciting experience and not a depressing one cause traveling alone could be either.

Some of the most unexpected people can become the most amazing in your life. Traveling helps us to explore not only the places around the globe but also the places within us. It takes a lot of courage to sell everything and to begin new. James Meeker has been the torchbearer of the saying, if you genuinely believe in your dreams, then go for it.

