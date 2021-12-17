Pre-College Policy Pioneer Sara Ketabi is Making a World of a Difference on the Global Stage at Only 19

(Photo : Jay Strategy)

Sara Ketabi is a renowned Iranian-American changemaker living in the heart of Los Angeles, taking two gap years off school to pursue foreign policy and international development research, after receiving over $90,000 in research funding from government partners abroad to conduct governance and sustainability consulting in developing nations. The young prodigy is most notable for being the youngest foreign policy consultant to be employed by African governments to conduct internal political systems research and to have her policy consultations utilized at the federal and international levels. Her multidisciplinary engagement with the UN, UNICEF, UNESCO, Hale, and CollatEd, all work together to support and provide for the underprivileged through a sustainable, global governance lens. In an effort to accelerate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, she founded some of the biggest non-profit organizations for the genuine belief in a better future for all. It is Sara Ketabi who sets an example for all young people around the world, no matter their background, to push through hardships and work relentlessly towards their passion.

Sara Ketabi has made it her life's mission to help governments create sustainable policies, all the while pursuing revolutionary development research through the company she established, CollatED Lab.

Sara Ketabi expertly utilizes data, strategic governance, and sustainability to advocate for governments to re-appraise their public diplomacy strategies. She firmly believes that governments can become more intersectional with cross-cutting political issues and realigning foreign policy objectives of conflict prevention and stabilization.

She has played countless crucial roles in building international think tanks, summits, labs, NGOs and research and development programs for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. She has worked with over 40 governments as a policy consultant and continues to impact positive change in the world in the best way she knows how.

In line with her vision, Sara Ketabi established CollatED Lab, an NGO that educates students all about technical policymaking. The company currently operates in over 111 countries, helping individuals on a massive global scale. As she established CollatED Lab, Sara drew inspiration from her time working with the US Department of State to create a national leadership program for college students.

Sara Ketabi also used her affiliations with prime ministers, foreign embassies, UN agencies, ministries, policymakers, NGOs, and Universities to create more initiatives and platforms. Her remarkable work has built her a solid reputation, and her experience in serving governments in multiple capacities has allowed Sara Ketabi to gain international recognition.

She has zeroed in on transformative governance and data in developing nations while also creating inclusive partnerships with global stakeholders of the Sustainable Development Goals. Sara Ketabi always puts a more human aspect on the numerous initiatives that she has upheld. As a pioneer and leading scholar in global development, she founded Hale to cultivate sustainability-focused and data-driven policy solutions for world health ministries in over 20 countries.

She has appeared and spoken at several prominent events such as the UNICEF Annual Summit, the United Nations General Assembly, the Women Economic Forum, the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development and many others in the foreign policy space, to amplify her voice and spread her message of positivity to the world.

Sara Ketabi currently serves as a United Nations advisor, Global Shaper for the World Economic Forum, UNESCO Inclusive Policy Lab Expert, and Harvard Fellow. Her works have been seen and endorsed by the Prime Ministers of Libya, Rwanda, and The Congo, who are key partners of CollatED.

Sara's continuous success is poised to bring a massive upside for our society and policymaking as a whole. As she continues to lead the charge to create more humanistic policies and initiatives, the rest of the world will surely follow, creating a ripple of positivity in a world that is currently in dire need of a beacon of light.

To know more about the remarkable Sara Ketabi, make sure to visit her official website.

