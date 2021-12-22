Ross Franklin’s Mission is to Build Healthier Communities Around the Globe

(Photo : Ross Franklin)

The wellness industry has been growing exponentially over the past decade. More recently, the global pandemic of COVID-19 has accelerated this growth even more. According to Ross Franklin, the Founder and CEO of Pure Green Franchise; "there has never been a time in our nation's history where people have placed a higher value on their health and the health of their families."

Franklin is a former fitness industry consultant who realized that 80 percent of optimal health comes from nutrition while only 20 percent is attributed to fitness. He founded Pure Green in 2014 in New York City and has built the company to become one of the fastest-growing cold pressed juice companies and juice bar franchisees in the United States. He developed Pure Green into an omni-channel company with a wholesale division that has thousands of accounts throughout the United States including over 50 professional sports teams and even SpaceX as clients. Pure Green's franchise division has 25 locations either open or in construction and will have 50 locations open by the end of 2021.

Franklin is the best-selling author of the book The Founder Success Formula where he provides actionable strategies to help other entrepreneurs grow their companies. He is also a featured speaker for industry events like Juice Con and the Restaurant Franchise Innovation Summit. In 2020, He raised $1,070,000 in an equity crowdfunding campaign with over 5,000 micro investors and he attributes his success to his mission of building healthier communities around the globe.

With his company Pure Green Franchise, Franklin is recruiting the best and the brighter entrepreneurs who are passionate about Pure Green's mission to become franchisees and open their own Pure Green locations. According to Franklin, he has a waitlist with over 2,000 potential franchisees who want to join Pure Green's mission and become franchisees.

