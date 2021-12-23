“I have no plans of slowing down anytime soon,” Says Musician James William Awad

(Photo : Jason Maravilla)

If you're willing to put in the hard miles every day, you might find yourself achieving your dreams faster than you imagined possible. The most important thing in this regard is putting in the effort and having a passion for what you do. And hard work is something that's surely not been lacking in the musical journey of Senior, a young artist who has already released two albums and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon.

Senior is the stage name of James William Awad. He started producing and recording music in 2020. His first single, "Alexandra," received massive critical acclaim, which gave him the inspiration to keep going. He also released his first full album, I Feel Better Alone, in 2020 and his next, break & tell, in 2021. His most successful song is "Make It Bigger," which has over 400,000 streams on Spotify. "All of this attention has made me even more confident to keep going on and make art," said James William. "I want to touch people with my music because it's the greatest feeling in the world."

In addition to his music, James William Awad also owns the company TripleOne, which is a decentralized umbrella of 13 companies, and the numbers are growing. He loves programming and continues to code during his spare time. However, the main way he wants to move forward is with his music. "Music is my passion, and I want to be producing music for as long as possible," Senior said. He wants to record music for the dreamers and underachievers who need his songs to pump them up and get them working. His songs do a great job at fueling inspiration since they have so much passion behind them. "I want to use musical voice to inspire and motivate as much as possible," said James William. "And I hope my musical empire continues to expand as I make new albums and release new singles." He wants to create music as rapidly as he can without sacrificing its quality.

Igniting his artistic spirit and creating music is James William Awad's passion. And he can't wait to continue this journey and make even more songs that will touch the world.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.