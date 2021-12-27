Clean Energy is coming in 2022 and Elon Musk is sure about it, especially regarding its growth and development that is something that is guaranteed in the next year. The Tesla CEO claimed that most people are not aware of the progress that this generation is making about sustainable energy and it is growing fast in this situation.

A report from Clean Technica discussed how much the United States grew into a sustainable energy generation from its different projects in the country. The power capacity of the country from Solar and Wind grew a lot between January to October 2021, and it will continue to achieve more in the coming years.

Despite this massive achievement, the popular CEO and philanthropist, Elon Musk, thinks that most people still have no idea about the sustainable power generation that is happening now. There was no context as to what the CEO referred to, but it only shows that the world is still unaware of the many efforts done by different bodies behind this change.

Clean Energy 2022: Tesla and SpaceX?

Clean Energy 2022 is coming and it will bring a massive achievement for the planet and its conservation.

The only reason for clean energy should be to conserve the planet and not to be a bandwagon to the many companies doing it.

Tesla and SpaceX are among those on the frontlines to achieve this and help the world bounce back from its recent bad practices that were not so easily lost.

Elon Musk and Clean Energy

Elon Musk always strives to bring innovations to the world with his companies and many collaborative minds behind it. However, most of it is all about clean energy and making a difference in the world. One example would be SpaceX's project about transforming carbon dioxide (CO2) into rocket fuel for Starship's future missions.

That is not all that the CEO has to offer. There is still Tesla and its clean energy focus for both sustainable transportation and houses, focusing on Model electric vehicles and the Solar Roof alongside Powerwall.

Clean energy has been the very foundation of Tesla since it first started in 2003, back when Elon Musk was only thinking about bringing an electric car.

It was a long way from its beginnings and clean energy, like Musk's companies before, started as something that is not relevant to the public. Now, despite most people not knowing about it or having the slightest idea only, it is massive with many corporations shaping up to help the environment and everything in it.

