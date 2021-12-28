Developing Your Tech or Ecommerce Brand’s Video Content With Kelby Joseph from KKO Productions

(Photo : Lydia Haug)

Lead video producer and Founder at KKO Pro, Kelby Joseph is creating videos that elevate tech and e-commerce brands into industry mainstays

When a tech or e-commerce brand is ready to invest in their growth they contact Kelby Joseph and his KKO Pro team.

Because of the digitization of industries, digital media is an essential component for scaling and growth. There is no more effective media than video at accomplishing these goals.

The videos themselves, however, must be effective. For tech and e-commerce brands, effective videos require a unique approach.

Kelby Joseph and KKO Pro have mastered that approach.

Through a process built on quality, creativity, compelling narrative, humanizing the product or service, and effective communication, Kelby and his team are producing unparalleled video content for their tech and e-commerce clients.

Kelby's videos ensure his tech and e-commerce clients reach their audience, communicate their services or products, turn their brand into a loyalty-inspiring narrative, and increase their profits.

Developing Video Content by Creating a Brand Narrative

Kelby Joseph is the expert at producing video content for tech and e-commerce brands that have established themselves in their niche and are ready to invest in their growth.

This is because his team are experts at turning a brand's service and story into a compelling narrative which humanizes the product or service.

Most tech companies provide products or services which are rather straightforward. The product or service usually accomplishes a straightforward task which makes life easier for their target customers.

Kelby Joseph and KKO Pro know communicating this tech service or product is not always so simple.

There is a plethora of technical jargon in the tech industry. Kelby turns that expert lexicon into an easily understood script.

He also ensures potential customers and clients relate to the product or service. This is one of the most difficult challenges in the technology industry.

His videos tell the story of the product or service of his clients, making it approachable, engaging, and highlighting its benefits.

It humanizes the product or service, connecting it directly to the target audience, and showing how it can be easily incorporated into their work, process, or life.

And for e-commerce brands, Kelby knows that standing out is paramount. Distinguishing yourself from the pack is the first step to gaining customer loyalty.

Understanding this, Kelby and his team produce videos that elevate and distinguish their e-commerce client's brand identity. They receive a comprehensive and relatable narrative that speaks to their target audience.

Kelby and KKO Pro's process starts with these goals for their clients: communicate the brand effectively and turn it into a narrative.

To do this, Kelby meets with his clients. Through interviews, storyboarding, and understanding the brand's story, mission, and products or services, he develops the copy for their videos.

This is a comprehensive task that incorporates every facet of the brand.

Once this copy is written, he turns it into a narrative script. This narrative is only moved forward if it effectively communicates the necessary information, targets the client's audience, creates the brand's distinct identity, and is engaging.

What results is copy that is quality, comprehensive, and distinctly on brand.

Creating a Quality Video Tailored to Tech and Ecommerce Needs

With the copy ready, Kelby and his team then begin creating a custom introductory explainer or brand video for their tech or e-commerce client.

Kelby knows that these videos are not just placeholders or a regular social media post. These videos reflect the brand and are often a target customer's first exposure.

A quality video tells the customer that the brand is legitimate and trustworthy. They have put the effort into producing a quality video, so they will assume they have done the same for their product or service.

This goes for tech and e-commerce brands.

Because of this, KKO Pro only uses the highest quality video and photography technology. Their video content ensures the quality of their client's shines through.

Through on-brand casting, location, film style, and editing, KKO Pro creates a brand or introductory explainer video that elevates the client's brand, solidifying them as industry mainstays.

Combining this quality with their humanizing narrative approach is what sets KKO Pro apart from other video and content producers.

The experts at brand and explainer videos, Kelby and KKO Pro are the brand-building video producers for any tech or e-commerce brand looking to assert their identity and go head-to-head with top industry competitors.



If you are a tech or e-commerce brand or owner and would like to learn more about KKO Pro and Kelby's video production services, you can visit their website here.

