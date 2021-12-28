Levelling Up the Game of Trading and IT Extraordinarily is a Passionate Professional Martin Mukasa

(Photo : Jay Strategy)

The way industries have flourished over the years, proves the endless hard work, resilience, and determination individuals and professionals have given to their respective niches. Knowing more about these professionals becomes imperative as their journeys go ahead in instilling hope, courage, motivation, and inspiration in others. Among the many industries that have seen immense growth and development, the world of information technology has seen the most advancement, for which certain passionate professionals need to be thanked. Martin Mukasa's name tops the list of such professionals, who displayed his excellence as an enterprise technologist professional with 7 years of hands-on experience in solution/ enterprise architect, virtualization, and implementation with object-designers.

Martin is also an experienced technical lead, driving efficiency in enterprise cloud operations and assisting people succeed in all areas. Talking about his journey, he says that he studied Information Technology at Michigan State University and began his professional career by working for a business information services company Thomson Reuters, in one of its top five segments Tax and Accounting. Taking a step further in his career, he aspired to grow his IT network and thus applied to one of the biggest IT Healthcare companies, Cerner in Kansas City, Missouri where he achieved several accolades and achievements. He later moved back to Michigan joining the 4 years in a row workforce management vendor Work Force Software. He is currently at Qualtrics, the #1 ranked Customer and Employee Experience company.

It was during the pandemic that Martin felt the need to spread his wings and thus expanded his knowledge in the world of trading as he used to be a forex trader. He realized the uncertainty of things during these crucial times, and he wanted to help people create more than one source of income. As a result, him and his lifelong friend and business partner Cristhofer Munoz, created and incepted "Level Up Enterprises", leading traders to earn between $100 - $1500+ a day with close to 700 members. In addition, Cristhofer and Martin also founded "Level Up Algo" (LUA) a proprietary tool providing technical and professional market insights trusted by thousands of traders. LUA has risen as a technical analysis tool to up one's knowledge with accurate technical market insights created by these astute professionals. LUA is a cutting-edge trading software, and a technical analysis tool which provides individuals with expert market insights, sharing trend confirmations, advanced buy and sell signals, profit and stop-loss levels, across different security markets, like stocks, future, forex and cryptocurrency.

If increasing your trading knowledge and enhancing your whole trading experience is what you seek, Level Up Algo is all you need as it focuses on enhancing your trading experience, by removing noise from your charts focusing on what matters. Turning confusion into clarity and giving you informed decisions with confidence and conformation on trades with more on the major technical aspects, unlike other programs.

Martin Mukasa believes in the saying "JUST DO IT." On a parting shot, he says, "Businesses get created by finding a problem and finding a way solve that problem. Make sure you understand the market you are in and what you are trying to solve it. Don't be scared of failure, as failure is part of learning journey!". He can be reached via his Instagram.

