An explainer video is one of the best tools for any enterprise, especially SaaS companies seeking growth. Instead of delivering their message through a wordy web page, they can capture their viewers' attention and explain what their solution does. Companies strive to create SaaS products that are as personalized and as intuitive as possible. Personalization has become one of the biggest trends across industries and niches to attract more clients and customers.

What Makes a Good Explainer Video?

Explainer videos typically last about one to two minutes. They are available in several formats, including traditional content and popular whiteboard animation. Even in 2D or 3D, its make depends on the explainer video software of your choice.

The key to creating a great explainer video is to get the audience's attention quickly and to keep them engaged. Of course, your content must be concise and on-point as well.

Now, you may ask, what is a SaaS solution, and how is it related to explainer videos?

A SaaS delivers applications remotely via the internet so that you don't need to install or maintain them. Instead of doing so, you can simply access the software on the web, so there is no need to worry about maintaining tools.

The best way to increase the size of your SaaS company is with explainer videos. Instead of writing through lengthy web pages and the likes, explainer videos allow you to get straight to the point: how your solution will help your customers.

With that, you need to invest in the best explainer video software, so check out these top 5 best presentation software for your explainer videos.

#1 simpleshow

simpleshow is a trailblazer in the market for both digital products and services revolving around explainer videos. The company's mission is to make modern communication simple and concise, so anyone can explain complex topics clearly and engagingly to boost their brand marks on every platform.

Not just that, simpleshow makes use of powerful AI-powered SaaS to make explainer videos that require just a few clicks. It has produced tens of thousands of videos and eLearning courses in over 50 languages, solidifying its strength and advantage.

From offices in Berlin, Luxembourg, London, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, the simpleshow team serves clients worldwide. Massive international companies also value simpleshow's ability to provide simple yet efficient explanations.

Features

Simple and Guided Workflow.

It provides step-by-step instructions on creating videos. After selecting a storyline, you can upload a Powerpoint file. Then, your next step is to write a script that follows the application's advice.

After that, the program generates a storyboard, letting you make further adjustments. Finally, you can adjust the video speed before it's ready for upload.

Explainer Engine.

An intelligent Explainer Engine selects and displays the most meaningful illustrations from thousands of original simpleshow illustrations to tell your story, all in one step.

This helps you engage your audience with images that remain in their minds. If they do not feel a match between the story and the illustrations, the engine suggests alternatives, or you can manually navigate the database of images.

Various storyline templates, illustrations, auto-sync voice-overs, preview videos, and publish it online.

There are also storyline templates that help organize content with creative plots. The storyline templates are suggested after you answer the given questions.

Thousands of original and impactful simpleshow illustrations are also available, and you can use the built-in text-to-speech tool or record your voice.

Afterward, you can make changes anytime. And after you've finalized your explainer video, you can export it to YouTube or download it as an mp4 file.

Pros

You can create explainer videos quickly and easily with a simple guided workflow.

It helps you write creative plots and structure for your SaaS solutions by providing relevant storyline templates based on intended message.

An explainer engine automatically transposes scripts into video illustrations, enabling you to visualize stories and engage audiences.

It offers an extensive library of original illustrations to help you tell a story.

It allows you to upload your images, texts, logos, and more.

To easily share your SaaS solutions video with your audience, your explainer video can be exported to YouTube and shared by linking or as an MP4.

Cons

Some helpful features are only available in the professional package, but considering the reasonable pricing, it will be worth your money when you purchase it.

Using the intuitive interface and sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, the simpleshow explainer video maker lets users write a great video script in just a few clicks. You can personalize your video with various easy-to-use options, including voiceover recording, background templates, and CI options.

The result is an explainer video that brings the message to life, no matter how complex the subject matter is. The service is used by many of the most prominent logos worldwide, who also value the additional professional services provided by simpleshow's huge network of creative partners.

How Do You Make Explainer Videos With simpleshow?

simpleshow has been creating explainer videos for corporate customers for years. The explainer video software developed a simple online tool that enables you or anyone to make professional videos.

A guided process makes it easy to create your video. Here's how:

#2 Vyond

The second best explainer video production is Vyond. It was established in 2007 and was formerly introduced as GoAnimate. It provides businesses with the ability to create professional animated videos quickly and easily across all industries, including marketing, education, and corporate training.

With Vyond Studio, you will be able to produce professional-quality videos online at a fraction of the cost of traditional video production. This application offers thousands of props, figures, royalty-free music, complex actions, and multiple animation styles.

The system can accommodate a range of video specifications, including explainer videos, marketing videos, training videos, and whiteboard videos. With thousands of assets and custom motion paths, Vyond offers the most customization options.

Using pre-built templates, a library of resources, and a robust collaboration tool suite, you can make it easy for your organization to communicate with a video that meets your brand and department needs with Vyond.

Pros

Drag & Drop option

You can create customizable and brand-specific videos

Import and export your videos on different platforms

Thousands of customizable templates

Manage your content with different characters, styles, and animations

You can lip-sync to your chosen characters

Collaboration tools for your colleagues

Track your history and progress

Cons

Some features are only available in premium packages

Free but with limited characters, styles, and animations

#3 Wideo

Wideo is a cloud-based software for creating explainer videos for your SaaS solutions. It's best if you're quite familiar with video editing and animation so you can use the timeline editor to your advantage. The animation features are granular and provide a good means of creating fluid motion for elements.

There's a vast range of editing features. So you won't feel overwhelmed, the canvas lets you choose between edit and create options. If all you want is to edit a template, click on "edit." If you're going to add new scenes or elements, click on "create."

There are three types of explainer video templates available in Wideo: square, vertical, and horizontal. The number of explainer video templates is less for free and low-tier subscriptions, but many more are available for high-tier subscriptions.

Besides video editing, Wideo offers a few other features. You can record a screen, convert texts into audio, create a storyboard, and create color palettes from images.

With Wideo, marketers, founders, and startups can create unique and fun animated explainer videos. The software is more suitable for creators who are comfortable animating with keyframes and timelines.

Pros

Animation features can create fluid motions

Offers various features so you can edit unlimitedly

Offers three explainer video templates

Easily create storyboards

Great for engaging audience

Cons

Not suitable for beginners

Some features take time to learn

#4 Adobe Spark

The Adobe Creative Cloud's Adobe Spark is a simple content creator that makes creating explainer videos easy. Adobe Spark generates images from the web, as long as there is a free license.

Adobe Spark's scene editor is easy to use. You can upload your images from Dropbox and Google Drive. However, you must upload your videos because there are no stock videos available.

While you can upload images from Dropbox and Google Drive, you can't do the same for videos. You must use your computer to upload videos.

There are limits on where you can place text because the AI has established locations for text and will move your text to those locations even when you move it. Plus, there are no animation options for text or elements. The only animation you get is from the transitions.

The Adobe Spark platform allows the creation of video content and static graphics for social media, websites, and more. In addition to the cloud-based version, you can also create video content through the Adobe Spark Video application.

Pros

Easy to use

Offers more than explainer videos

Available on any device

Obtains images on every resource, courtesy of Adobe Spark

Cons

No advanced features and limited capabilities

It doesn't offer a wide selection of plugins

Videos cannot be retrieved from Dropbox and Google Drive

#5 Moovly

For your SaaS solutions, you might want to consider Moovly, an explainer video software with several high-quality options in their canvas.

Using a template in Moovly makes it easy to create videos in minutes because you can simply change the content on the template. This makes it simple to create videos in minutes because it doesn't call for more complicated steps.

Moovly features advanced editing options similar to those found in professional video editing software. Each scene is shown on a timeline with a dropdown menu that will display all the objects you added. You can also add subtitles to the video.

You have the freedom to move scenes and elements around the timeline, allowing you to create an explainer video based on your liking.

Moreover, Moovly offers a variety of explainer video styles. There is whiteboard animation, live-action videos, cartoon animation, and character animation.

A range of green screen graphics is also available. Meanwhile, the Moovly studio opens in its tab that can't be shared with other tabs, helping you focus on creating videos.

Pros

Offers various advanced features

Whiteboard animation plus other animation options to choose from

Can support green screen graphics

Lets you add subtitles

Has a variety of free templates

Cons

A limited number of downloads and features

Not suitable for newbie video editors

The Best Explainer Video Software

The first and most crucial step in making an explainer video for your SaaS solutions is establishing a goal and an objective. Without these, your explainer video won't get off the ground. But most importantly, you'll need a video editing tool or software to create the video you have in mind, which will also give room for audience engagement.

A good explainer video software will do exactly what you need. Many of these tools focus on specific styles, which may be fine for your needs and features that can aid your skills. You also need to keep in mind that your explainer video will portray your brand kit, so the audience will know who you are.

