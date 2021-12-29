How Aitarget Enhances Digital Advertising

(Photo : Niso Nigmatullina)

"In 15 years, we will be able to experience everything in virtual space. Physically, telephones and superclothes will not be needed-why, if they can be painted?"

Nikita Rvachev's vision of the future is different than the ordinary-as the VP of Product of Aitarget Tech, it is his goal to blend real and virtual life together in viable harmony.

Aitarget Tech is an international marketing company specializing in AI work that allows marketers to create, test, and run dynamic advertisements on various digital platforms. Its co-founder Nikita Rvachev is a digital marketing expert & member of the Guild of Marketers. In our interview, Rvachev describes which technologies will be in demand in the next ten years, and how his company is helping entrepreneurs save marketing budgets here and now.

Aitarget was founded eight years ago. Under Rvachev's leadership, the company developed the Aitarget Tech tool, which helps advertisers produce promotional videos and effectively tailor them to their specific target audiences. He has achieved many successful brand partnerships, including Philips, Adidas, La Roche-Posay, Loreal Paris, and Obi. The effectiveness of these brands' advertising campaigns has increased significantly, thanks to artificial intelligence algorithms developed by Aitarget.

In addition, Aitarget was one of the first organizations in Russia to develop a platform for creating, improving and analyzing creatives in feed-based advertising. It became a finalist in the Facebook Innovation Spotlight competition for targeted advertising. The company was also featured in Forbes' list of 2021's Best Employers in Russia.

The role of a Product Director in digital marketing

According to studies, today's most effective form is video advertising. This is due to new consumer patterns-instead of reading ads in the newspaper, we are consuming advertising media from our phones. This has caused digital video advertising to become the most significant and effective to consumer behaviors. Because of this, Aitarget concentrates on innovative products and systems related to the production of high quality videos.

As VP of Product, Rvachev generates ideas and leads a team of product managers. This team helps determine what users need, what struggles they face, and how to resolve them. It also collects information, studies the audience, and communicates with it. But most importantly, it generates and tests hypotheses. As it is impossible to predict whether a certain functionality or product will be in demand without hypotheses, Aitarget relies on working with hypotheses and feedback to formulate successful strategies.

"The cycle is something like this," Rvachev explained. "When I come up with an idea that seems to be in demand, a hypothesis appears. Next comes a series of experiments: we make a minimum viable product that can be easily and quickly implemented. We give it to the consumer, they use it, we check the metrics, and decide whether to continue working or not. If yes, we do a series of repeated cycles and look at the metrics again-this allows us to determine whether it is a success or a failure."

Here is a very simple example of working from a hypothesis to a full-fledged product. There is a flower shop that delivers bouquets online. Its only advertising is an Instagram page, where photos of bouquets are posted every day. But because social media platforms don't like static ads, the shop needs videos to boost sales.

The product hypothesis is, if you come up with a program that will generate beautiful videos on a daily basis, then the conversion of advertisements on social networks will increase and ultimately increase sales.

The hypothesis is implemented by posting the videos on the shop's Instagram page. If there is a recorded effect, the hypothesis is finalized. It is then tested on other businesses. As a result, a software product is created so that any company can generate videos in just three clicks and upload it to the network.

"However, in the grocery world, a product doesn't last forever. Even if the first option for generating a video is effective, it can still be improved. Videos can be made prettier, more customizable, and with a wider variety of functionality. Make it so, for example, that the program will pick up information about current goods, automatically update videos, and upload them to Facebook, TikTok and many other services."

The balance between massive and unique

Digital marketing in b2b and b2c is fundamentally different. Selling iPhones or sneakers is easier-millions of people already own these products, and consumer preferences can be calculated from big data. However, big data is often poorly used in business products. After all, every company is unique-even if they operate in the same market.

Aitarget has chosen the digital marketing niche in b2b-its clients are advertising agencies. There are not many organizations in this field, so Rvachev's main task is to understand what common pains potential customers have and create a product that can cope with them.

"We started by making a unique product for each client. But this is an unscalable business, from a development point of view, because once you dig into the product, you get overgrown with codes and functionalities. On the other hand, when you make a product 'for everyone,' it turns out that everyone needs their own 'button,' and there is a chance of losing a client. As a result, we built a balance: we divided the types of advertisers and the type of advertising," Rvachev explained.

Successful cases

The Aitarget portfolio contains several case studies that show how you can improve the sales of specific companies using software products.

In 2019, Philips set a goal to increase sales of purification complexes in Russia through video ads on Facebook and Instagram. To do this, it was necessary to show, in real time, how polluted the air was in 51 settlements. It would be very expensive and time consuming to carry out such a task manually. Therefore, the Aitarget Tech tool developed by the Aitarget team helped immensely.

Rvachev decided to implement as follows: Aitarget connected to the air condition data source, BreezoMeter via API. Once a day, the Aitarget Tech tool updated the data for each city and generated separate videos. Those who saw these videos were shown a carousel with an analysis of the advantages of purification complexes. As a result, users learned about the air quality in their cities, and the sales of Philips purification complexes grew by 664%.

In 2017, Adidas decided to rethink its approach to Facebook advertising in order to increase the number of orders and average check. In partnership with Aitarget, Adidas tested the Collection format-an in-feed, mobile ad format that combines video and selection of products shown while watching.

Under the leadership of Rvachev, three Collection ads were created in the categories, Running, Football, and Originals. For each, a relevant audience was identified based on interests and custom audiences collected by behavior on the Adidas website. As a result, the conversion of mobile traffic increased by 42%, the average check by 15%, and user engagement with the publication by 120%.

In 2019, La-Roche Posay wanted to promote a new line of sunscreens with clear user targeting. Because the lineup had 20 products for different skin types and audiences, it was necessary to personalize the ads as much as possible. Aitarget's video tutorial generated 90 clips for 10 target groups, and automatically adapted them into Facebook and Instagram formats. Most of the adsets were created automatically, which saved both time and money. In the first week, the cost of a 10-second video view fell by two-thirds, while the CPC fell by 25%.

Social media as a field for experimentation

Today, Aitarget is a Marketing Partner of several platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat and Google. The essence of the partnerships is to help advertisers with technological solutions that allow them to more easily and effectively promote goods and services on social networks.

In the background of various marketing platforms, there is an ongoing auction between a large number of advertisers. At one point, Pepsi, Lexus and Netflix all wanted to show their ads in the same allotted space. The brand that will appear in said space depends on the advertiser's bid. It is the social media platform that has the final say on which brand will appear-often based on the price point offered.

It's a simple approach, but it doesn't work well, Rvachev explained. "Let's say Lexus announced the highest bid of 5 cents, and the system chooses it. But a man with a high income and a schoolboy are very different consumers for Lexus. In theory, you need to make a higher bid for the first and skip the ad for the second altogether. A huge field for optimization!"

Under the leadership of Rvachev, Aitarget began to develop algorithms that take into account the value of consumers, analyze competition with other advertisers, and place bids in auctions in a modified way. As a result, a self-learning system was created-a kind of artificial intelligence that is able to decide which user to bet on, how many ads to post, and at what times they should be issued.

For many years, this product was extremely useful for advertisers. But once platforms realized how important these algorithms are, they began to integrate this logic into their own programs, through in-house services. Today, an advertiser can come with an advertisement for TikTok, and the app's system will implement it to the desired audience. As a result, the advertiser will pay for the content and the user will receive an up-to-date offer.

The products that Aitarget originally developed are not as popular as they once were-but these acquired competencies are still used by the Aitarget team to work with advertisers.

Rvachev spoke to the case when Aitarget helped Play Dots, an American game studio, double its spend and increase its geographical coverage eightfold. The task was to promote the popular puzzle app Two Dots outside the United States through Facebook without attracting new sales managers.

To evaluate the results, Aitarget incorporated the use of Adjust, a mobile marketing measurement platform that was integrated into the Aitarget Tech tool. This made it possible to track user data on Facebook. Then, on the basis of ROAS, rules were created to automatically manage the rate in the international T1 markets.

As a result, Two Dots was able to confidently scale ad campaigns across multiple new markets without worrying about time and transaction costs. The number of campaigns outside the United States has grown eightfold, while international spending has doubled.

"In addition to the fact that Aitarget Tech managers created new automation rules for us, we also received recommendations on possible improvements to the logic of the rules we developed. The help from the Aitarget team was fantastic-they are very creative and smart. Aitarget Tech is a reliable partner who is well versed in advertising procurement," Jonathan June, UA Lead of PlayDots said.

The future of digital marketing

Nikita Rvachev's time is equally occupied by two processes. The first is managing a team of product managers and working for financial results. The second focus of his attention cannot be measured by money-Rvachev looks around to find what new developments appear in the field of digital marketing.

"When you concentrate on one thing, there is a danger of not noticing a train of something else rushing past you," he said.

To further explain, "The advertiser's attention is always directed to where people spend their time. In the past, a person spent 4.5 hours in front of the TV, and only 10 minutes on the Internet. Now, the Internet consumes an average of 6 hours a day. The line between the real and the virtual world is blurring. The future belongs to AR / VR technologies. Now, everyone sticks to phones, but sooner or later, we will all put on glasses or lenses that will build reality next to us. Whether we like it or not, this augmented reality will also include advertising."

Real brands are already moving into this virtual universe. For example, Nike sells virtual sneakers for real money in games and meta-universes. Very soon, other advertisers will begin to explore this new world-because under capitalism, there are always more products than consumers, and these products need to be promoted.

Aitarget has a team of people who are testing marketing ideas of the future-from forms of advertising in augmented reality, to far-out ideas of integrating advertising into human dreams. In laboratories at Aitarget, these ideas are discussed and tested. The laboratory assistants are known to be "in the clouds"-it is important for them to know that though an idea cannot be launched at the moment, in 10 years this idea can become the basis of the business. Often, ideas from the laboratory are transferred to a dedicated team, which develops them into a product and brings them to the market.

From time to time, the company holds internal hackathons: the team goes out of town for several days in order to make a small working product on a specific topic. Such a switch is necessary, Rvachev is sure.

"The big problem in food technology businesses is that you get overgrown with codes and products that drag you back. Sometimes you just have to drop everything and do something new from scratch, quickly."

Why advertising will always progress

Rvachev is confident that digital marketing will always be in demand. "Advertising in the modern world is super ineffective. If you use the CTR (the ratio of the number of clicks to the number of impressions), it is 5%. That is, out of 100 ads shown to me, I will click on five at best. A huge field for development! Targeting technologies shouldn't show me 100 ads a day, but two or three. And they should be so relevant that I will definitely click on them and buy something."

In the digital marketing world, things are moving so fast-both in terms of ideas and technology-that you have to keep running two steps ahead of time. Any successful product, invented by one company, in a year, will be used by all competitors-including social networks themselves. Everyone is watching each other. But in the world of technology, people are so open that there is no point in hiding and keeping something secret.

"There is a constant race of ideas. But because everything is growing so fast, there are so many businesses that need these products. We are not fighting for market share. There is enough room for everyone," Aitarget's co-founder concludes.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.