Entrepreneur Colin Yurcisin Talks About the Driving Force Behind His Successful Brands

Running a business is no walk in the park. It takes a great deal of determination and hard work to get things running, not to mention a good dose of analytical thinking, constant organization, and detailed record-keeping. It is also essential to be mindful of competition and be prepared for many sacrifices. But, even as plans prevail in the early stages of preparation, often, the most challenging element to withstand is start-up capital, something that renowned entrepreneur Colin Yurcisin knows a thing or two about.

As an established entrepreneur who went from $50,000 in debt to becoming a millionaire within a year, Colin Yurcisin is living the dream. Now he can travel the world in style, stay in five-star hotels, dine at celebrated restaurants, while imparting his knowledge of credit repair and business to over 800 people who want to become debt-free and start living life in a way that matches their rhythm.

Colin came from humble beginnings, or in his case, quite unpleasant beginnings, after quitting a draining job in August of 2019 and getting scammed in an investment scheme. He found the whole experience quite tricky because he had to decide how to remove it from his credit history since his credit score is well below six hundred, so Colin wasn't only broke, he also had horrendous credit. Nevertheless, this was the motivation he needed to take charge of his life.

Soon after, he learned how to repair his credit while doing a fantastic job at it, eventually getting rid of the pesky loan. On that same day, he got approved for seven credit cards that gave him about $70,000 worth of capital, allowing him to scale his business, get out of debt, and start his first company.

With just the right amount of perseverance and resolve, Colin is dedicated to ensuring present and future entrepreneurs that anything is possible. In addition, Colin's successful career as an entrepreneur enables him to help others succeed in their own businesses.

"Being by yourself is very challenging, so creating your first bit of content is always going to be hard, but after you get that momentum, everything will work out," Colin explained, recalling that defining moment where he finally decided to jump aboard the business train.

Now at the height of his career running a flourishing ecommerce business called Leverage Investments, where they specialize in Automation for a bunch of well-known social media brands, and Leverage Lifestyle, where people learn about credit scores, passive incomes and the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Colin believes that personal branding is vital especially in this modern day where social media has become the new norm.

As Colin points out, running a business can be challenging, and often the path to success will be filled with challenges that can leave someone burned out, but that's part of the journey. However, Colin also wants to remind everyone that one of the most crucial factors in running a lucrative business is looking after oneself and reflecting on what one has done thus far.

