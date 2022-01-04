The Orbi Game Booster Routers are now being sold for $50 a year. This has raised questions as to why Netgear is charging $50 for a service that was previously free on other devices. On their own, Orbi systems can actually cost up to $1,500.

6E Enabled Orbi Mesh Routers

According to the story by The Verge, demand for home networks as a whole has grown, especially when it comes to gaming. In relation to this, Netgear was one of the first router manufactures that optimized networking for gaming through their Nighthawk line of routers.

As of press time, the company is attempting to do the same thing with 6E enabled Orbi mesh routers. It should be noted that the Game Booster service closely resembles the Nighthawk Pro Gaming application that is used in order to configure the company's XR line of gaming routers.

There is a big difference, however, and that is subscription.

Orbi Game Booster Service Price Annually

The Orbi Game Booster service will cost $50 a year. Questions have been raised regarding Netgear's decision to charge $50 on a service that was previously free on other devices.

The particular decision is made more confusing when you consider how expensive an Orbi system can cost, which can reach up to $1,500.

Netgear has noted that Game Booster gives more than just a simple QoS or quality of service optimizer.

What the Premium Service is Said to Offer

Aside from QoS, it is expected to provide easy-to-read metrics to help users fine-tune their home network. Game Booster also helps users prioritize server connectivity based on location or ping. It likewise allows them to allocate and reserve bandwidth for downloads and uploads on a per-device basis.

Netgear, however, has noted that the service is not a VPN and should not be used as a replacement to VPN. Although the features are also present in other services, Game Booster is said to include an integrated ad-blocker along with a regularly updated block list.

Free or Low Cost Ad Blocker

The blocker also helps users fine-tune which devices and domains are going to be blocked. It also provides users with updated metrics regarding its effectiveness. Per the report by The Verge, having more granular control over one's home network is a good thing.

There are, however, a lot of features offered by the paid service that relies on the assumption of an ideal network environment. They are also mostly tools that other routers are also providing for free. They can also be built for a fairly low upfront cost like the ad blocker, according to an article by TomsHardware.

The move raises concern as to whether or not the paid service will become beneficial enough to be worth the subscription, which will be added on top of the cost for the hardware.

The Game Booster application is going to be available for the 750 and 850 Orbi series devices starting Q1 2022.

