Meet the E-Commerce Wunderkind and Visionary Who’s Changing Marketplace Technology

(Photo : Ankit Bansa)

When you think of the next big thing it's hard to project and see what "the next big thing" could be, most entrepreneurs seem to be focused too much on growth, seeking round after round of investment, ploughing thousands after thousands of dollars into Google and Facebook ads, trying to get the customer cost acquisition down to the lowest penny. This translates into very stressful race of hitting milestones and goalposts in hopes of achieving an IPO (initial public offering) or an exit that'll hopefully make years of unfathomable stress and sacrifices be worth it.

This however doesn't seem to concern our latest addition into the fold, Terry McGinnis who has seen both the best and worst of the VC world, from starting numerous business that have had successful raises, exits and some of which even failed. Terry seems to take a more "hippie" approach when it comes to running and growing a company, borrowing from his marketing days for Hollywood studios, aiming to secure even more support from various tech firms and customers of the platform, Online Shop.

"I've always said to those that ask me, money doesn't concern me, as long as there's food on the table and I'm able to work on what I want, I'm happy. People who only focus on material and monetary gain, aren't my type of people. It's such a shallow way to live life. It's fine to celebrate successes and reward yourself from time to time but when your whole reality is driven by money, you have sold your soul, I've seen first hand what this chasing of avarice does to people, and it's disgusting and wrong."

Terry is one amongst many CEO's of tech firms who are taking a stand to be more altruistic, more environmentally friendly and most importantly aiming to give back to their communities.

"One of my goals is to give back to our community, from our customers to our employees and other stakeholders. We've only begun, but the support of everyone has been absolutely amazing. We're working hard with charitable organisations such as Only One, and as an ambassador I'm keen to drive change and protect ocean life as one part of my overall set of goals at Online Shop."

Terry's company, Online Shop is aiming to redefine what it means to shop online by disregarding the ordinary status quo. The company had recently made news headlines after the board of directors had rejected a staggering $25 million dollar buyout offer from another Chinese e-commerce giant. And it appears the company isn't fazed about the deal, where most founders would rejoice at such an early exit, Terry seems to be focused on growing and expanding their span of influence to drive change.

"We only want to work with parties that align with our values, it doesn't matter who you are, everyone is treated same. All of our suppliers go through strict vetting processes, same as anyone who wants to partner with us or even invest in us. We're here to drive change, make change, and cement change for the betterment of humanity and of course all life on earth, including our environment."

These strong values seem to be putting pressure on other startups which aim to quickly adapt to the environmental and sociological values set by Online Shop and other such startups that are taking it on themselves to show to legacy industries, funds and the outdated consumer models that being green, environmental and sociologically conscious isn't a bad thing. Just recently, Online Shop's board of directors had appointed famed solicitor Oliver Saxon to the board of directors with a 2% stake in the company as a way to protect the company, its stakeholders and to provide much needed legal guidance to ensure all policies on the platform and beyond are fair for both buyers and sellers. The company is also seeing further investment pour in from Robin Vauvelle who himself has an estimated net worth of over $550 million, giving much needed breathing room and leeway for Online Shop to 'implement' this altruistic change in technology and business practice. The company is hoping with new hires, that they'll be able to implement many 'visionary' changes that will help drive progress forward, from blockchain technology to NFT (non-fungible token) support.

"We're aiming to be the one stop shop for everything, whether those are digital goods or physical goods. We're adding NFT support and authentication which will go far beyond sales of art. We're really prepping for the coming metaverse."

It doesn't stop there, Terry who sees himself as rather undeserving of the much publicized praise for his work with charitable organizations seems keen to keep pushing for sustainable growth and motivating other startups to do the same.

"The credit is with the team, without the team, there's no Online Shop. I'm just doing what most in my position should. I'm very happy with what we're creating, we're trying to revolutionize e-commerce and marketplace technology, bit by bit. Make it sleeker, safer and most importantly more trustworthy and easier for consumers to use, whilst being fair, balanced and considerate to our sellers also."

Online Shop have taken massive amounts of market share in UK already since its inception in April and a pivot to marketplace model just as of recent.

Many pundits have observed significant changes in the way online platforms are growing thanks to a new generation of shoppers and technological advances in the blockchain space, where customers are seeing more and more ways to protect themselves from scrupulous sellers found on other marketplace platforms which don't seem to concern themselves about the sociological or the environmental implications but rather profit margins.

Whether this model will prove to be successful or not, only time will tell.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.