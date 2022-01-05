James William Awad Explains What It Takes to Rank Among the Very Best in Your Industry

(Photo : James William)

It's not easy to become the best at what you do. Becoming good or an expert at something entails good old fundamentals such as honesty, hard work, observation, and diligence. Essentially that what's putting in the work is all about. In this article, James William Awad a.k.a Senior Musician, founder of TripleOne (111), shows what it takes to become the leader in your industry.

Practice

Practice is the only way to keep up being perfect. Senior believes that "Perfection can't be sustained without practice. Practice keeps you on the top of your game. It helps you get a little better at what you do each day. That's what transformation is really all about."

Stay in the loop

"Best" is a subjective word. To be the best in your industry, you must stay abreast with the times. James Awad states, "Stay in the loop. Listen to contemporary entrepreneurs and artists, follow current trends, and try to understand underlying styles. In doing so, you'll unearth more about the spirit of your own work. When you are able to translate the truth of your soul into what you produce, people feel that almost instantly."

Initiate collaborations

Collaborations make magic happen. They expand our minds and make room for new ways of doing things. Senior adds, "As a musician, this is something that I thrive on. Collaborating with others is the best way to stretch the boundaries of your imagination. It helps you make new connections that enable you to create things that are unique and even relatable."

Seek inspiration by traveling

As human beings, we are limited in certain ways. The best way to overcome our limitations is to travel. Senior believes that "travel opens our heart and mind. It shows us how to broaden our limited perceptions. It brings us closer to nature and to people, and helps us accept our place in the grand scheme of things. This is rich inspiration and fodder for creating wonderful work."

Senior's suggestions have indeed come at the right time as we prepare to launch ourselves into the New Year. May it bring you good luck, good work, and good collaborations.

