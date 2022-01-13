Ahmed Alameldeen is Bringing a New Meaning to Helping People Out

(Photo : Ahmed Alameldeen)

In a world struck by disasters both man-made and natural, few can rise up as real heroes bringing some relief to humanity as a whole. One of these noble people who has made a name for himself as a humanitarian aid professional is Ahmed Alameldeen. Before we learn more about Ahmed's recent advent working with International Public Health and humanitarian assistance agencies, let us take a look at to what drives Ahmed to be the role model he is today.

Ahmed is of Egyptian origin and has spent over 10 years working as a humanitarian aid professional. He has a long list of educational qualifications which are the first indicator of his dedicated and determined personality. In his list of credentials, Ahmed holds a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences from Cairo University and a Master of science in international humanitarian affairs from the University of York in the United Kingdom. What's more, even after having made a name for himself in the international domain Ahmed has never thought of letting his reputation come before him, this is why even after being considered one of the most influential personalities in the current global situation, Ahmed has not stopped learning and has built his expertise even further by taking up certifications such as the Preparedness and Response Effectiveness Programme (PREP), and the Countering Violent Extremist (CVE) Narratives Course to name just a few.

Over the 10 years that Ahmed Alameldeen has been active in his field, one of the biggest highlights of his journey was the Somalia assignment in 2011 where Ahmed worked as a field coordinator under the famine and drought emergency team of the Arab Medical Union (AMU). Under his directions, the AMU collaborated with several United Nations agencies non-governmental such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, as well as helped secure UN support to fund medical programs. This was one of the first assignments Ahmed was a part of and since then, he has worked with several organisations such as Doctors without Borders, the United Nations (UN) and the international committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

His association with the ICRC is especially noteworthy considering he worked there for a consecutive period of 5 years under different projects in Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Nigeria and Liberia. Ahmed has held several executives and logistic roles such as being a global affairs advisor, medical logistician, as well as a program operations officer.

Being involved in such high-profile projects can be quite stressful. However, Ahmed Alameldeen continues to do it with a smile and only wishes to help even more people in the future.

