How Self-Made Success Caden Boof Is Inspiring Fellow Teenagers Online

(Photo : Caden Boof)

Teenagers this day and age are becoming more financially independent than any generation in the past. This trend is due to the wide adoption of the internet and its ability to give people of any age an opportunity to earn passive income. E-commerce and social media are two of the most popular and most convenient ways of making a profit online. One person who's strongly advocating for teenagers to earn money on their own is Caden Boof.

Caden exemplifies that a college diploma is not the only way to earn financial freedom and build a stable career. At only age 17, he decided to drop out of high school after realizing that school was not what he wanted. Caden wants to go against the norm that people have against those who couldn't earn a college degree. He wants to prove that everyone takes a different route and has varying tools to succeed.

Cryptocurrency, NFTs, e-commerce, and social media marketing are what keep Caden busy and profitable at the moment. Through his various social media pages like YouTube and TikTok, he teaches teenagers the art of using the world wide web to earn money despite their age. Caden wants to encourage the younger generation to get rich by not depending on a 9 to 5 job while having control of their time.

Despite people's discouragement, quitting school was a risk Caden took, but it paid off because he's now more successful than most of his peers. Through his different online businesses, Caden is making hundreds of thousands of dollars and is on track to make his first million. This feat is remarkable because he had zero dollars to his name when he started and only had a hunger and desire to succeed.

Before his successful ventures in the virtual world, Caden spent years thinking about what he wanted to achieve in life. Despite being clueless about his eventual goals, he knew that he was wasting his time attending school. Caden is not against those who value their education, but he wants people to understand that not everybody enjoys academics.

Caden believes that the many things people learn at school don't benefit them and are not interesting to everyone, which is one of the reasons he quit high school. He wanted to make money early in life, and he thought listening to hours of lectures inside the four walls of a classroom wasn't helpful. Caden invested his time and effort into studying ways to build a successful online business and leverage social media to earn a profit.

Caden's primary goal in launching his program for teenagers through his social media pages is teaching financial literacy. He wants everybody to know that you don't have to be a genius to become financially independent. What people need to achieve financial freedom is a passion for business and the desire to be their own boss. With the help of the internet and social media, this is more achievable than ever for people of all ages.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.