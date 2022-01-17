Andros Wong - How Wonder is Changing the Future of Work Through Web3

(Photo : Andros Wong)

Andros Wong used to work as a software engineer at multiple companies on the Bay Area: Facebook, Coil, Ripple, just to name a few. Today, he's rewiring how people look at collaborative work through his startup, Wonder. The entrepreneur managed to raise close to three million for his startup, which has a huge following on both Discord and on their waitlist. Wonder allows users to set parameters within the platform instead of allowing all access like many other task management systems do. As DAOs are decentralized, the conventional project management software doesn't work because it assumes everyone is an employee.

Since the workplace is evolving due to numerous factors such as the pandemic forcing people to stay home and work remotely, as well as the rise of blockchain technology, Wonder is simply anticipating the inevitable demands and catering to that audience while helping people find meaning in their work.

Wong called Wonder his biggest achievement, and it came out of six friends keeping track of their daily projects on an excel spreadsheet when Wong saw an opportunity for something greater. Wong first developed a social app that let users post about their milestones and actionable tasks as well as create projects on the platform, creating a project management framework with a social media element. From there, he discovered a whole new world in which his framework could be implemented.

DAOs are all about transparency, liquid work and building in public, which gave Wong the inspiration to move into web3. Wonder was further developed to offer nuanced permissions and the ability to create assignable tasks and process payments without any hiccups or delays, plus it also gave contributors the opportunity to pitch proposals for various projects.

Payment plays a key role in every DAO collaboration. For many, this is done through private communication whether through instant messaging or emailing, after the tedious checking of spreadsheets and ensuring that the tasks are completed. With Wonder, payment can be initiated once the admins approve task submissions, leading to bounties being paid.

Wonder also plays a hand in onboarding contributors. With many companies, there is often a learning curve when it comes to the actual work as every company does things differently. However, this is easily solved with a public kanban board which contributors are able to view at their own discretion and see what milestones they are required to complete.

The web3 framework didn't lose its original social media essence, and social profiles are created for DAOs which they can use to post announcements, polls, and celebrate their various contributors for their great work. Web3 resumes are also set up for contributors so that DAOs can easily track their contributions, which is the kind of transparency that DAOs are all about.

With greater transparency comes greater accountability, and everyone will be able to comprehend what each DAO or contributor is capable of doing and how they work, without any guesswork. Wonder is setting examples for how a DAO should be run, and will continue to innovate in a space that is entirely new, fresh, and best of all, transparent.

