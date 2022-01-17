How Kristin Ihle Molinaroli's LUMEN App Is Illuminating Workplaces

(Photo : Dr Kristin Ihle Molinaroli)

Dr. Kristin Ihle Molinaroli launched LUMEN in 2017, and the patent-pending app is revolutionizing the future of work and transforming the business paradigm.

Multiple companies in various industries-from higher education to sports-are currently utilizing LUMEN. The app works by providing timely, specific, and actionable feedback in real time. Data-driven succession planning is now just a touch away, thanks to LUMEN. The app also drives behavioral change, cleverly enriches coaching discussions, simplifies goals, and uses notifications to support involvement.

Before LUMEN, providing feedback to support performance or development could be a cumbersome process. Often 360 surveys are used to guide development but those take six to eight weeks to reach an employee, according to Kristin Molinaroli. And during that time, the employee was often left with uncertainty, waiting for weeks to receive the feedback they needed to learn and grow. She also suggests that performance reviews once a year are not helpful and the supervisor often writes the reviews retrospectively which can leave him/her susceptible to bias. When it comes to performance feedback Molinaroli says, "Sports teams provide ongoing feedback to improve performance practice to practice and game to game. They do this because it is a model that works. So why do we in the business world stick to once a year, especially when we say that people are our most valued asset?"

"We need to move away from static models that have little bearing on learning outcomes. LUMEN can help speed up the learning fly-wheel with easily digestible, real-time feedback," Molinaroli says. "LUMEN has been moving forward with positive momentum."

LUMEN provides insight into existing performance management and motivates employees to maintain a growth mindset, according to Kristin Molinaroli, who is an executive coach, licensed psychologist, accomplished professional athlete, and thought leader. A genuine curiosity and desire to help others more efficiently achieve their goals sparked LUMEN.

"About seven years ago, I was finishing up a book chapter with Dr. Nadya Fouad, who was my professor at the University of Milwaukee-Wisconsin, and her voice sounded different, atypical, to me on the phone," Kristin Molinaroli recalls. "Her response? She was walking around her house, trying to finish up her final needed steps to reach her 10,000 target."

Kristin Molinaroli found this behavior to be strange, and since it was before the release of Apple watches, she didn't know what technology she was using but was fascinated with the whole scenario. "She already walked every day, but the technology was driving a behavior she already knew was good for her," Kristin Molinaroli says.

Molinaroli saw a matrix. "Our firm is at the intersection of change - businesses, culture, teams and individual leaders. Our role is to help people move efficiently through the speed bumps of change and learning. And so I thought, 'Okay, if we are at the intersection of change, and here's technology shaping this woman's behavior, there has to be a place for technology in my business, where we help people with change,'" Kristin Molinaroli says.

Molinaroli then analyzed the inefficiencies of customer complaints and recognized that clients wanted the process to move faster. "They wanted to be able to accelerate the learning curve and get leaders ready in their talent pipeline," she says.

Kristin Molinaroli wanted to accelerate feedback, empower people, and give them access to their own data. And that's exactly what LUMEN delivers. "LUMEN provides real-time feedback, where you can give and get both quantitative and qualitative feedback, and it's a tool to empower people in their own learning journey," Molinaroli says. "At the same time, it deepens employee engagement."

Kristin Molinaroli uses the LUMEN app herself to grow her business and even used it to prepare to hike the Himalayas. "Measuring and getting feedback on a particular goal heightens our self-awareness," Molinaroli says. "It impacts our behavior. By stating my goal and discussing with those rating me, they're now aware of my process and can help me along the way."

LUMEN offers a dashboard that gives employees a visual index of how others view them and their progress toward specific goals. The dashboard also displays the employees self-assessment, according to Kristin Molinaroli. "[The user has] the power to select who rates them, so [the user] can invite a particular employee to rate him/her or not. So, the value of LUMEN is giving people access to real-time feedback so they can repeat the effective behaviors and course correct or modify those that are less effective. Now they don't have to wait until their annual review to make changes."

Health clinics can use LUMEN to train providers and receive feedback on how they're doing on clinical competencies. Universities will soon use it to help assess their teachers in training, so when they're in the classroom, they can get real-time feedback. This also makes it easier on the teacher who can immediately load a rating and comment rather than wait until the end of the week or month to write it up. This means LUMEN also drives efficiency for the supervisor.

"Now, at the end of a month, a quarter, or at the end of a year, it's all cataloged in the app," Kristin Molinaroli says. "Learners [the user] can export their data and begin to look for trends and patterns."

According to Molinaroli, some women are even using the app to guide them on their health and fitness journeys. "That's probably been the most powerful [for me], mainly because they're choosing to use it, and it's customizable to them," she says.

Kristin Molinaroli has also used the LUMEN app with her teenage son with some sleep habits. "The results were immediate, impactful, and lasting," Molinaroli wrote in a blog post on Avantleadership.com.

