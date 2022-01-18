The Inspiring Story Of Malik Kurdi An Expert Entrepreneur That Grew His Company To Over A Million Dollars In Sales By The Age of 25

(Photo : Malik Kurdi)

After graduating from Andrew High School in the year of 2015, Malik Kurdi had his mind set on one specific goal: becoming a cop. This wasn't meant to be, as Kurdi's path was set firmly in a different direction. But which direction? Many options seemed feasible, but one stood out amongst a sea of worthy contenders - software development.

Stumbling across a 2 year software development program that seemed to meet his criteria, he dived straight in. The commitment Kurdi applied to becoming a cop seemed minute when compared with the dedication and determination that went into mastering the art of software development, as the course sparked an enormous passion for all things technology related that spread like wildfire. When the 2 year course was up, it was go time. Kurdi's drive to succeed led him to build his own company, Exemplary Marketing, and that's where the journey to ultimate success began.

Currently based in Chicago, the company specializes in social media marketing, application design, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, chatbots and blockchain, proving just how vast Kurdi's expertise spans. The aim of Exemplary Marketing is to develop and manage lead generating technologies designed to engage new prospects and current clients with compelling, educational and problem-solving content. They also help businesses to develop brand awareness, promote the generation of inbound traffic, encourage product adoption, and coordinate with the internal brand Marketing and PR teams to increase effectiveness. With hard work and a constant desire to achieve success in the technological world, Kurdi pushed from client to client churning out stunning work that received (and still receives to this day) rave reviews. Word spread quickly, and big name brands began putting their names down to see how Exemplary Marketing could push their company to new heights. Slowly but surely, Kurdi expanded his services to increase his focus on app development and more technical software support projects, and this pushed demand like never before. It's fair to say that Kurdi has never been a great fan of technology, but his interest in applications and complex programming algorithms saw him spending every waking hour committed to understanding the topics in the greatest depth.

As a result of this constant commitment to his craft, Kurdi now maintains more than 75 staff on the payroll with offices in the United Kingdom, Pakistan and India, averaging almost 100 projects in process at any one time. He had over a million in sales in 2021 and net profit of $450k, which is no doubt something to be proud of. Pushing 6 figures every year, Exemplary Marketing is a growing business that always lives up to expectations. The company catapulted itself into the laps of high end clients around the world, and it's only just getting started. Still in his early 20's, Kurdi is an amazing example of what you can achieve when you dedicate yourself to achieving your full potential. The technology industry is constantly changing, and Kurdi's business is certainly on the forefront of it all. 21st century needs require 21st century solutions, and Exemplary Marketing surpasses all expectations.

Kurdi wants to inspire other young people to take the same leap that he once did. Pushing others to break free from their comfort zone so that they too can create profitable businesses is a passion of his, and witnessing just how much Kurdi cares shows how thoughtful the young entrepreneur can be. It's never easy to turn your business idea into a functioning reality, never mind attract loyal customers that bring you a healthy profit, but Kurdi understands this struggle and aims to use his own experiences to set others in the right direction.

It's not just clients and other technology entrepreneurs that acknowledge and respect the expertise that Kurdi maintains, as he's been voted 'entrepreneur of the year' in the past and is regularly approached for commercial interviews by some of the industries most popular magazines and websites. Many people are surprised at Kurdi's approach and aesthetic, as he's not your average suit-and-tie wearing business man that slogs a dull 9-5 every day. His casual style and open, friendly attitude might take you off guard, but the passion and determination shines through. Now 25 years old, Kurdi is only just getting started. Big projects are planned for the future, and Exemplary Marketing is sure to soar to ultimate success. It wasn't easy reaching a million sales, but Kurdi sees no limitations in his work - simply opportunities for further growth and continued success.

