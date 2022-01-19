Apple finally fixed the U.S. education discount loophole. For the past few years, people could use the offered discount for students, teachers, and school staff members.

They were able to fake their way through to decrease the price of their preferred Apple products. But, the giant iPhone maker decided to fix this issue by requiring people to verify themselves through UNiDAYS, a discount website founded back in 2011.

Consumers can sign up to this platform to easily get the discounted product deals offered by Apple. Here are other details of Apple's latest initiative.

Apple Fixes US Education Discount Loophole

According to MacRumors' latest report, Apple was less strict regarding its education stores in the United States. Because of this, many people are finding ways to fake themselves as students or other school staff.

Now, a Reddit post confirmed the new Apple initiative for education discounts. Reddit user siddharthsure also included the exact link for Apple's UNiDAYS verification requirement.

"Apple education store now requires Unidays and only 1 device per year," said the Reddit user.

The UNiDAYS verification is a great enhancement from Apple since this website has proven its expertise in providing education discounts.

This platform ensures that the discounted products or services go to active students, teachers, and other school staff by verifying their enrollment in an educational institution or agency.

Apple's UNiDAYS Verification Initiative

If you click the link provided on the Reddit post, you will be directed to the Apple education shop. Once you are there, you will see the "Get verified with UNiDAYS" option.

You need to click that button to move forward. Once you are on the next page, you can either choose the "Continue" button or click the "Already verified with UNiDAYS" option.

If you are a new user, you are required to provide your personal email address. You also need to confirm if you are a student or a staff at your school. After that, create a password, and you are good to go.

In other news, the Apple iCloud Private Relay error in iOS 15.3 Beta recently affected some consumers. Meanwhile, Apple's iPad with LG OLED is expected to arrive by 2024.

