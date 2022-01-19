Building the Future of Personalized AI Experiences

(Photo : Riyalin Matic)

Search engine algorithms are always changing to deliver relevant results to people searching the internet. Voice search is a feature that has had the potential to enhance the search experience for nearly a decade with the introduction of Siri, and there has been slow but steady progress since. Even still, everyday tech users are often dissatisfied with conversational artificial intelligence (AI) software, especially as the expectation of personalized experiences grows.

Too many users hit the limit of voice AI, experiencing the frustration Siri or Alexa not understanding who "the rock is." Furthermore, each time you make a search it is as if it forgot entirely what you just asked. The synthesized voice coming from a virtual assistant might sound human, but the actual brain underneath is impossible to mistake for being human. The fundamental approach underpinning current approaches to voice assistant cannot ever achieve a true dialogue capable AI.

Can AI Voice Assistants Improve Lives?

Machine virtual assistants, like website chatbots and voice-command applications on smart devices, help save time by delivering results to questions and curiosities. Bots do this through artificial intelligence, using a set of insights from previous data gathered over time.

Global search engines like Google are seeing a rapid increase in verbal command search. 27% of people who conduct searches on Google do so by using voice search, whether through Siri, Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana or Google Voice Search.

Voice search has traditionally been implemented by transcribing speech to text and then just executing a traditional text search. However, this fails quickly because people do not speak the same way they type. Systems built to execute searches from text cannot handle the dynamic language that is used as part of speaking. As tech companies attempt to improve conversational AI to meet growing demands, it's an exercise in agility and innovation, requiring coordination between search algorithms and the latest AI capabilities. All whilst being willing to unload baggage from text based systems.

Conversational AI Systems

Conversational AI allows people to interact with machines in a way that resembles human-to-human communication. By processing information and generating a relevant response, it can provide quick results or insights. Fundamentally these systems are built by distilling spoken language into a form that a computer can understand. This is done through what is called Natural Language Understanding. Classical systems do this by breaking out the keywords inside the spoken text and trying to determine what the user's intent is and what key phrases they are mentioning. "Find me an action movie" has the intent of executing a stream search and "action" "movie" are the keywords within the text to help refine the search.

Conversational AI Systems take this a step further and allow for multiple turns of conversation. This forms a dialogue giving a user the perception that they are interacting with a human on the other end.

The Future of Artificial Speech Intelligence

Rather than trying to bolt-on outdated methods, one of the most advanced voice assistant technologies started from scratch. MeetKai Inc. is currently operating at the cutting edge of voice AI for personalized recommendations and lifestyle assistance, with "Kai" as the world's first AI concierge, a personified machine that learns a person's preferences to deliver unique recommendations based on who they are and what they might like. In a world where research for everything from a movie to a menu could be endless, this is a powerful resource.

Developers at MeetKai have done the due diligence, building a proprietary system that is unlike comparable voice AI technologies in the market. While they are still at the early stages of building out their offering, they have demonstrated that they do not have the same ceiling that other companies out there are facing. They align with overarching industry goals to make AI more of what people need:

Conversational. Smarter machine learning allows for better back-and-forth dialogue between human and machine.

Contextual. As of now, popular conversational AI loses context as soon as the initial query is over. By building new voice search technology apps to have multi-turn technology, the virtual assistant can maintain the flow of conversation while remembering the original question. This delivers more sensible responses to follow-up questions, and brings user intent into growing machine learning processes.

Personal. Integrated voice-command apps allow personalized, conversational searches that will deliver better results to the individual. By remembering user behaviors and preferences, it will suggest individualized options rather than proposing the same results for everyone who asks a similar question.

Account for negation. What if virtual assistant AI could provide smart results while excluding the types of answers people don't want to see? For example, asking an app, "What is a good meatless crock pot recipe?" will only show recipes in results that are meat-free. Or stating, "Show me a Will Ferrell movie that isn't like Elf" would deliver results excluding the unwanted film.

Voice Search Technology Apps

There will be more to come in the creation of apps specifically designed to satisfy consumer needs and preferences in these areas. Developers are finally starting to bridge the gap between search engines and voice AI.

Leaders in this space understand the assignment: "We want to create a voice AI that is capable of interpreting your requests in a more human language, while also remembering your tastes and preferences, putting back the personal in personal assistant" says James Kaplan, leading innovator and founder of MeetKai. He believes that pushing the limits of AI to make speech technology more contextual and personalized is key to seeing this type of technology serve the world in ways it's supposed to. As the machines we use each day get smarter, we all stand to gain.

