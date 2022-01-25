How Dylan Ogline Built a 7-Figure Agency with a Handful of Clients

(Photo : Dylan Ogline)

The 3 easy steps he used to make more with less ... and you can too.

Seven figures. It sounds impressive. A million dollars has been aspirational for as long as the dollar has existed. Even if inflation has sapped some of its potency, it still carries a whiff of prestige.

So how did entrepreneur and high-school dropout Dylan Ogline, 32, build a seven-figure agency in two years with less than ten clients?

Do the math - that's over $100k in revenue per year, per client. How did he build Ogline Digital to be such a lean, mean cash-generating machine?

"Most people approach their startup business the wrong way," Ogline said from his home in Orlando. "They get married to an idea, a funnel, a vision ... and they end up never making a sale. Or they end up making things much harder on themselves than they have to."

Ogline attributes the success of his agency to a three-step approach, which anyone can use to make a hyper-profitable business with only a handful of clients (or simply a whole lot less than you would expect) ...

1. Niche Down Relentlessly

"Don't be a digital marketing agency," Ogline said. "Be a digital marketing agency that only helps plumbing-and-heating companies in Pennsylvania. You will have clients beating down your door, willing to pay you top dollar. Sure that's an oddball example but the idea is you want your clients to view you not as solving A problem but solving THEIR problem."

In fact, Ogline suggests picking the niche before you even decide what product or service to offer to that niche (see #2). This is your chance to choose your network - to choose who you will interact with on your day-to-day basis.

How many young kids want to be a pro hockey player but don't have the talent or the physicality to go pro? (Dylan was one of them, though he still plays for fun... "Not very well" he says.) Instead of accepting those shattered dreams, why not make a niche out of hockey suppliers or sports agents? Picking your niche can be your ticket into the industry you always wanted to be in.

Maybe you have a passion for real estate? So offer a service to agents. Your passion (and knowledge) will shine through.

Alternatively, consider what niches you already have access to. If you had a career in tech, insurance, or medicine, maybe that can be your niche. After all, you understand them - it's low-hanging fruit.

2. Find a Problem to Solve

"If you don't know, don't guess what your niche needs," Dylan said. "Ask them. They'll tell you. It's amazing how few people this occurs to."

Successful businesses solve problems. If you create a product, service, or solution without first confirming that the solution solves a problem aggravating enough that your prospects will pay handsomely to solve, you're cooking a recipe for zero sales.

"I actually encourage my coaching clients to do the opposite," Dylan said. "I encourage them to try to sell their product before they even build it. Like, actually collect their money before the product even exists."

"This sticks in some of their craw because it feels dishonest to them," Ogline said, "but if you pick a problem you know you can solve, all you're doing is collecting payment in advance, like when Apple collects pre-orders for the next iPhone."

His point is this - if someone actually pays you money before you have the solution in hand, you know you have found a problem that your prospects will pay to solve.

3. Make a Scalable Solution

"Even if you have a great niche and product-market fit," Ogline said, "scalability can still kill you. You have to be able to grow your business without having more hours in a day."

This is one of the downsides of freelancing or "done-for-you" solutions - you can make $100,000 freelancing 16 hours a day. But what if you want to double your income? You can't work 32 hours a day. Even if you didn't need sleep, there are still only 24 hours in a day!

This is why software and information products are so popular - you can sell them to as many people as you can without growing your team.

But scalability takes different forms. "The truth is, I offer a done-for-you service with Ogline Digital-direct-response digital marketing. I can't easily double the amount of hours I work in a day to double my income ... but I can easily double the revenue a particular client pays us, or just as easily add more to our team."

"If we create a successful campaign, it's easy to convince them to increase their marketing budget. After all, the more they spend on the campaign, the more revenue they get back. That's the solution we sell. So a $10,000 client can become a $20,000 overnight."

By following this blueprint, other entrepreneurs can follow in the footsteps of Ogline Digital - and they are footsteps worth following in. "Only a handful of clients means a whole lot less problems," Ogline said. "It's a much easier way to run a business."

