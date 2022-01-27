Apple iPad Deals: Save Up to $100 For These Tablets

Torn between Apple iPad Pro or Mini? You might want to check the latest deals that can help you choose the best tablet for your needs.

Recently, we discovered some great offers for these Apple gadgets. For those who are looking for some budget-friendly deals for the next-gen iPads, here's an article that can guide you in your next purchase.

Apple iPad Deals: Here's What to Look For

According to ZDNet, Apple has a wide range of tablet variants that you can purchase depending on your needs. Every iPad model in the list belongs to the next-gen lineup, which means that they have new features and better components than their predecessors.

For the first product on the list, Apple presents the best high-end tablet that you can buy this 2022. Over the past years, the Cupertino giant is finding ways to elevate the game for these handsets. At that time, the customers often preferred the iPad Pro or Air since they were at the peak of the hype.

Now, the customers could enjoy a nice discount with this next-gen iPad. The good news is that this 9th generation tablet will be dropping its price once again.

This iPad is flexible in many ways. You can use it for saving notes, playing games, and even watching movies. Truly, this is the best so far among all models so don't miss these deals right now.

For this product, you have two options. You can choose the 11-inch version which costs $749. If you have some money to buy a larger one, you might go for its 12.9-inch model at $999.

What you should consider in this model is Apple's own M1 chip which is believed to have the capability to beat powerful laptops. You can achieve this strong performance by merely using Apple iPad Pro which is much more convenient than them.

To add, its battery excels in all areas. The prolonged battery life is a huge spec for this must-grab gadget. If you choose the 11-inch model (128GB) at $749, you can also try its 256GB variant at $849.

In line with this, Tech Times reported that Apple iPad Air 5 is set to release earlier this year, according to the rumors. It will allegedly have an A15 chip and 5G technology.

Originally, Apple's iPad Air will cost you $539, but for the latest deals, you can obtain this with a $60 discount.

In choosing this option, you will be granted access to the Apple Magic Keyboard which you won't find in the other variants. Boasting its edge-to-edge display, this tablet is a great contender to watch out for.

Aside from that, it features USB-C charging capability on top of its aesthetic design and portability.

For the remaining tablet in the list, this recreated iPad Mini is often praised for its fresh design, "unmatched portability," and impressive performance.

Currently, this is the best deal that you can access right now which will grant you a $50 discount for its original price of $449.

Elsewhere, Tech Times wrote in another story that iPad Pro Refresh is coming in the Fall. Multiple sources revealed that it will feature MagSafe charging and MiniLED display.

