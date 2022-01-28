Since its establishment in 2021, this company has invested a lot of resources to develop and improve electric transport products that are reliable and user-oriented. Only in over seven months, Heybike has sold more than 15,000 electric bikes.

And its sales growth came at a time when the whole e-bike market reached the sales record. Nowadays, their electric bicycles have become popular among young people and even among the old. Also, domestic and foreign markets approve of Heybike.

Although other main rivals in the market, such as Rad Power Bikes, may sell more e-bikes every year, the rapid growth shown by Heybike is unprecedented for all e-bike startups.

Founder Jasion experienced and witnessed the hardships faced in commuting while he was working a few years ago. He was always late for work. He wanted to change, so he created commuting tools: electric bikes.

After a decade of working and researching in the outdoor cycling tools industry, Jasion and William met and set out the first bike, Cityscape Electric Cruiser Bike, to help people commute more conveniently and for it to seamlessly integrate into everyone's life.

One day, one of our fans came and told Jasion, "Why does your bike can not foldup? So that I can travel at weekend with my son." So Jasion and William created the second bike, Mars Fat Tire Electric Bike, a special type of fat tire e-bike that folds down for easier transportation, which you can take everywhere - fun on the go.

"People come and go in your life. We want them to be the right one and stay," Founder & CEO Jasion said.

Heybike has a complete production line from vehicle ID to structure design, such as the design of power lithium battery system, motor electronic control power system, and fast technical advantages.

What's more is that the company has multiple distribution warehouses in the United States and cooperates with FEDEX to provide rapid distribution services, which makes customers receive their e-bike packages within the shortest time.

Cityscape, Heybike's first electric bicycle for urban commuting and leisure activities, has won the love of many female users. This model has two colors, a classic design, stable and comfortable riding experience, and a multi-functional display.

Then, Heybike launched a foldable fat-tire e-bike MARS to ride in all terrains. This bike has a battery capacity so big that it can travel for a long time after a full charge. MARS is a good choice for those people who want to use their bikes in multiple scenarios, like commuting and outdoor off-road.

Heybike will successively launch several cost-effective electric bikes to meet the demands of different people. Nowadays, this company has attracted many e-bike lovers to upload videos on YouTube to express their affection and usage experience of Heybike's products.

"I bought my first Heybike 9 months ago. I enjoyed so much riding on it so I bought another one for my wife last month. They bring me and my wife back to enjoy biking again after many years of putting our regular bikes away in the garage. The Heybike was built with strong and long-lasting power equipped with a horn, a front light, and a taillight. Since we live in a hilly community, Heybikes help us easily go to club houses, nearby stores without having to pedal our hearts out. The Heybike is nicely built with everything we need; it is a true value," one of the Heybike buyers said.

Regarding the development of the next step, Heybike said that it would insist on customer orientation, committing to providing customers with better pre-sales and after-sales services. They promise customers to have a more convenient shopping process. The company guarantees that it would launch more models and services in the future.

