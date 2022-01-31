Emily Alexandra Guglielmo Believes Technology and Philanthropy Can Be Mutually Reinforcing.

(Photo : Emily Alexandra Guglielmo)

Emily Alexandra Guglielmo has gained fame for being a multi-talented entrepreneur. The young and accomplished model, actress and independent businesswoman turned philanthropist has a clearly defined set of goals and standards by which she lives her life, with the hope of becoming a force of positive change in the world.

Her love story with technology can be traced back to Emily´s childhood when she would invariably be the star of her family´s home movies, a passion that became a successful career and ultimately a platform to raise awareness and assist those who need it most, both at home and abroad.

"As technology advances, our species becomes more empowered. We are now able to do more, experience more and contribute more to the whole of society than ever before - Guglielmo emphatically states.

In October, Emily and a group of trusted friends and colleagues including part of her team at the Supporting Water non profit organization founded by the young star, flew out to Africa and took part in a series of missions that helped provide safe drinking water for school children in Kenya and other regions in collaboration with Water is Life.

"This has always been a calling of mine, being able to help people gain access to water; And now, thanks to new breakthroughs in technology we are able to materialize so much more. In Africa, seeing the look on kids´ faces when they first explore the devices that will help them access clean and safe drinking water has truly been one of the most profound experiences of my life." -Emily Alexandra affirms.

But Guglielmo is not only a public figure and a philanthropist; She is also a seasoned entrepreneur who has experienced major success as the founder of Emily Alexandra Cosmetics - a burgeoning company that has exhibited widespread adoption amongst consumers in America and around the globe thanks to its connection to Emily Alexandra´s personal brand and name recognition.

We recently chatted with Emily Alexandra who shared some key insights:



How do you use technology as part of your daily life and running your businesses?



I use my phone for everything! I feel I do 90% of my work from my phone which is freeing because it allows me to be more mobile to do more, see more, and travel more!



I love how technology is advancing so much and so rapidly... I hope to see some form of Teleportation in my lifetime! That will be incredible when society gets to that point of technological advancement.



We know you recently traveled to Africa on a philanthropic mission, how does the straw technology you helped introduce there work?



When I went to Kenya a couple months ago, we were able to hand out 400 Magic Straws! They have a two-part filter including charcoal which allows for the water not only to become 99.8 % clean, but also to taste really good as well. This technology is super mobile, sleek and petite which allows individuals to carry it on their person & to have access to clean drinking water anywhere there is a stream or source of water! We are also planning another mission in 2023 where we will install a water filtration system that has no pipes and needs no plumbing, It filters directly from the air!



What are some of the recent tech developments that excite you the most?



I´d have to say virtual reality & the metaverse ! They´re both blurring the lines and making the transition and evolution more realistic when it comes to us as a whole advancing in technology which will undoubtedly open a world of new possibilities. One thing that really excites me is how the metaverse will allow us to have a platform to live and get "uploaded" onto the internet where we can live forever essentially.



Do you believe you will have more work opportunities as an actress and model within the metaverse and gaming worlds?



Funny you say that because this new world will allow everyone to become literally anything they want! They can do anything the want to do, and go anywhere they want to go! This is truly a revolution to the human race as we know it.



Which device or gadget can you absolutely not live without?



I would say my phone! Period. I just wish it was able to become intangible so I didn't worry about losing it or placing it down... all I would have to do is make it become invisible and then be able to access it when I need it.... Now that should be my next patent!

