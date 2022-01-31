Elite Realty Partners: A Real Estate Partner That Puts Passion Over Profit

(Photo : Tenisha Williams)

We're all motivated by different drivers. Some people build companies to generate profit, even at the expense of customer service and providing client-first cultures. For companies like Elite Realty Partners, their driving force is different. The company runs by the maxim "passion over profit." And their greatest passion is making people's dreams a reality.

Elite Realty Partners is a real estate provider with over 190 realtors in its network. To date, the company has generated over $255 million in real estate sales in only three years, serving aspiring homeowners and investors in the Florida area and beyond. The company's success comes from its consistency in providing a welcoming atmosphere for its clients, treating everyone they work with as part of the Elite Realty Partners family regardless of their background.

As a full-service property firm, Elite Realty Partners provides modern and personalized experiences to people seeking property investment opportunities in Miami and the surrounding areas as a full-service property firm. The company's mission is to make every transaction a memorable experience by providing top-level customer experiences, integrity, and dedication to treating their clients like VIPs. The company offers residential, investment, and commercial services to many individuals and organizations who want to leverage the power of real estate investment or find their dream home.

Company founder and top real estate expert Tenisha Williams is the trendsetter for the company. She's one of the top brokers in South Florida. Tenisha has a reputation for building highly effective real estate teams and providing their clients with stress-free roadmaps to power up their net worth with strategic real estate investments. She is also a multi-million dollar producer and has thrived chiefly through word of mouth. Her business experience and real estate know-how put her on the top-caliber for real estate professionals in the region and country.

Williams is also a woman of tenacity, commitment, and drive. Of course, passion is the most significant driver in her career. But greater than her passion for business and real estate is her passion for her faith, hence the moniker "Your Favored Broker." The entrepreneur believes that her faith has been a pivotal force in her business success and continues to hold on to her spiritual convictions. Apart from running and leading Elite Realty Partners, Tenisha also serves as the President of She Is Me Advancement Group, a non-profit organization she founded to help mothers and teenage daughters thrive through hard times.

The premier real estate broker and company CEO has won several awards for her outstanding work in real estate. For instance, she received the honor of being one of the top twenty under forty Miami Association of Realtors® Young Professionals Network. In addition, she was also voted the Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry for 2021 and received the Legacy Builder Award.

While her journey to real estate and business success has not been easy, Tenisha has overcome all odds to create an illustrious career. She hopes to bring Elite Realty Partners to the next level and provide more earning opportunities for other realtors while also helping people attain their desired properties.

Learn more by visiting Elite Realty Partner's website and Instagram profile. You can also visit Tenisha's Instagram profile to learn more about the company's CEO.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.