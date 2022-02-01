Meet Barry Kibwika, aka Harnun: A next gen fashion designer and versatile entrepreneur.

(Photo : Barry Kibwika )

Changing the landscape of the fashion world though his unique designs is the talented Barry Kibwika, aka Harnun.

When we glanced around several individual's success journey, it surprises us to the core the way they go beyond limits to pursue their dreams and turn into reality and at the same time inspires millions of people. The astonishing collaboration of social space, digital media and innovative technology has made their skills more efficient and effective. Grabbing the right opportunity at the right time and enhance one's talent is also an art to become master of their field. When we talk about fashion world, it is the most fascinating and competitive domain experiencing tremendous dynamic changes. Meet one such renowned personality of the fashion industry - Barry Kibwika aka as Harnun.

Harnun is a self-made man. All that he has achieved today is purely on the basis of his talent, skills and pro knowledge of his field. His patience's and hard work paid off amazingly. Today he owns a brand named - "Sabaa" and "The 47th Dynasty." His brand has the perfect collections of cloth with ancient and modern touch. Hailing from Africa and being inspired by the African way of life, Harnun wanted to give homage to what was once forgotten with a modern twist. Understanding the African cultural trends, Harnun wanted to reclaim his cultural essence through the way they dress. He opines that "First of all, I would like to mention the sense of patience that I have developed through the years right since the time I began designing. This patience has always given me more courage to face the challenges and allowed me to go with the flow in a fiercely competitive industry," says the young entrepreneur.

In additional to being an ace fashion designer and entrepreneur, Harnun is also the author of the 47th Dynasty Kemetic Spiritual books collection and has released his new book named being "Return back to self-love". He is also an Kemetic yoga teacher with his brand "Sakhem Yoga" and dreams to create a spiritual community with cultural identity that practices meditation, yoga and spirituality.

