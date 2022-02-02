Mihails Safro of xpate: How Sellers Can Get the Most Out of Cross-Border Sales

(Photo : Mihails Safro )

Mihails Safro, CEO and founder of xpate, tells how e-commerce merchants can take advantage of cross-border payments and get more sales leads.

E-commerce has long been waiting in the shadows to come out and show its true power. Now, the time has come. In Q2 2020, McKinsey & Company highlighted a 2x increase in cross-border shipping volumes and sold products despite the logistics crisis and lockdowns worldwide amidst the pandemic.

Thankfully, the problems were nothing more than a little bump in the road, and e-commerce performed even better in 2021. Take the UK as an example: 57% rise in outbound commerce for a year with 42% growth in November alone tells a story. The 2019 figures don't even come close. That means consumers no longer care much about the merchant's location. What matters is the deal they can potentially get. All this has led to a new era in e-commerce, both promising and challenging.

Customers no longer fear online shops and marketplaces, they are happy to enter the world of cross-border purchases. A single seller now can cover a vast geographical area - nothing of that sort was observed in the past. However, that also created challenges - as entry barriers became lower, competition intensified. Simply delivering a product is no longer enough - consumers expect an optimised and well-developed shopping experience. They value convenience, speed, and tailored offers and not every merchant can meet these expectations.

To track changing consumer behaviour, a merchant must analyse the payment data to optimise conversions and turn customers into regular clients. That task is not easy and can seem overwhelming, especially to those just starting out in the e-commerce business. To survive, you have to adapt. Thankfully, there are practices a seller can utilise to be on top of the game.

Know Your Clients

Every region has its own specifics, and merchants must consider that. For example, PayPal and PostePay are Italy's most popular payment methods. In the Netherlands, IDEAL holds a pedestal - 59% of all digital transfers in the country are made through this payment app. That means sellers must study the targeted region well to avoid unnecessary expenses.

Language is important too. Customers prefer platforms that are easy to understand and follow, and localisation is the way to go. A one-size-fits-all approach is not always the best - not all customers know English.

Learn Regulation Requirements

Regulations are subject to change, and that's something merchants should pay close attention to. Those who operate in Europe must comply with Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) conditions under PSD2. In a nutshell, that means that every payment over €30 in EEA has to be authorised through two-factor verification. The effort is intended to combat fraud among online purchases by identifying the user. However, this might disappoint some of the customers - an extra level of security requires additional time and effort. Some consumers are not that patient and can abandon the cart altogether.

Yet, there is hope - a new 3D Secure technology significantly accelerates data exchange between seller and buyer, thus easing the purchase process and driving down the fraud levels.

Flawless Mobile Experience

Ultimately, merchants are missing profits by not optimizing their ecommerce site for mobile. This is because the highest rates of cart abandonment are on mobile (86.65 per cent).

To lead the race, a merchant must take mobile UX experience into account and heavily invest in landing pages, payment forms and customer journey.

Finally, offering a customer to input credit card details and leave it at that is no longer good enough. Some prefer Apple Pay or Google Pay, and others use PayPal or Stripe - a seller should provide all the options to satisfy varying demands.

The Solution

E-commerce is a rapidly growing space, but no one can ensure the merchant journey is flawless. To avoid the majority of surprises, a merchant should have a reliable payment partner.

So, no matter which part of the world you're expanding into, a payments partner will be able to determine in advance which payment methods and what currencies are most appropriate and allow merchants to reap the benefits of an optimized payment flow, therefore providing a better customer experience and maximising conversions.

Wrapping Up: a Sales Experience to Remember

The pandemic has accelerated the shift from conventional trade to digital. Consumers turned to apps and websites to purchase products, pushing e-commerce adoption rates higher than ever. Now, more merchants are exploring new opportunities and looking for ways to generate leads and increase sales.

However, it's important to remember that getting more customers means improving the currently existing practices - the market is oversaturated with offers and standing out is key to winning. Thus, merchants should not forget to optimise the mobile experience, stay on top of regulations, tailor their websites to the chosen geographical region, and pick a good payment partner.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.