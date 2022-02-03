Technological Pioneer, Gil Rabbi, Simplifies Consumer Interaction

(Photo : Gil Rabbi )

Digital content is bigger than ever. Companies are vying for coveted consumer interaction with their platforms in a space where everyone has an online presence. With so much traffic in the digital space, what makes a consumer more likely to spend their time with one business over another? Gil Rabbi has presented a new option that provides a unique solution, creating real results.

Gil became enraptured with coding early on when he discovered that he was able to use it to create visual art. Naturally creative, he was drawn to its possibilities and began to explore. As he learned to code, he realized its utilitarian potential as well, being able to simplify processes and make life easier. "It swept me away when I realized this power I have to make others' lives simpler or better using technology," says Gil.

His company received a proposal from an Israeli TV broadcasting channel in 2014, requesting a unique game creation to be launched precisely at the same time as a live debut on their channel. The hope was to grab attention and boost interaction with the new launch. Given only a few days to create a product, Gil and his team designed a solution that garnered hundreds of thousands of users and created a buzz in the industry.

The success Gil and his company saw through the launch of the interactive app opened his eyes to the possibility of using similar technology for increasing consumer interaction. This led to the creation of his digital product. Storycards utilizes AI technology to boost consumer interaction on a company's platform, while also analyzing consumer behavior and allowing businesses to adjust according to real-time feedback from their audience. "All the products I have created to date have been created because I have seen that they are needed," says Gil Rabbi.

Storycards has been designed in a way to make it user friendly for companies, without requiring any knowledge of coding to implement. It is a unique solution that pushes the boundaries of digital frontiers and earned him a spot on the top 100 Most Influential People in the Digital Fields in 2016 as well as in the 40 under Forty list in 2018. Gil Rabbi knows that technology is constantly evolving and he strives to stay at the forefront of that change, pioneering the development of new paths.

