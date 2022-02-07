Ryan Solovei: the man who made VIU top video streaming platform in South Africa

(Photo : Ryan Solovei)

It is not a surprise that global lockdown has made OTT space become more competitive and it is distributing more and more media each day. OTT means "over-the-top" and refers to any streaming service that delivers content over the internet. There are many OTT streaming services on the market, some of these are niche services while others have broader offerings and are geared towards a more general audience. It is not an easy task to attract customers' and gain their loyalty. It is quite an accomplishment when after launching VIU OTT service in South Africa on March 1st 2019, VIU has become one of South Africa's most well know and successful OTT services in the market. What's the story behind that you might wonder...

Success has many fathers, but not in this case. Ryan Solovei is the man who made it possible. Ryani boasts excellent credentials involving over twenty years of experience in the OTT and TMT space. He has worked extensively in emerging markets and thus has a nuanced understanding of the consumer as well as market structure in these countries. He has mastered the art of procuring, developing and delivering world class content that engages well with his target audience. He worked with Econet Global from 2013 to 2018. After that he was with Dimension Data for a year. He then went on to start Solovei LLC in America. With these credentials backing him, Ryan Solovei then joined Viu.

At Viu he was made the country manager for South Africa. And thus, began the transformation of Viu in this country. He introduced them to the production scene first by collaborating with Known Associates and Moonlighting Films to produce Viu's very first show in South Africa - 'uBettina Wethu'. This was a south african version of the very famous show Ugly Betty which was adapted from a Colombian telenovella. This was the first of its kind show in South Africa, and it received a phenomenal response from the audience. It was also the first adaptation of Ugly Betty to feature a black Betty and have a majority black cast.

He partnered with SABC to successfully produce the show and then offered the feature of catching up on the show only on Viu. This resulted in a remarkable increase in user base that became the primary driving force behind the success of Viu's launch in South Africa.

Ryan Solovei not only negotiated all deals deftly, making it possible for Viu to become one of the first OTT platforms to launch a South African show in South Africa, but he also managed to make the platform hugely successful. From its renaming to its adaptation - Ryan ensured a complete transformation of the show to meet the needs of customers.

He launched the platform into the production space, all the while ensuring an increase in revenue by acquisition of more users. He conceptualized the entire strategy for Viu's South African arm and launched the streaming service in the country so well that it led to a huge uptick in its year on year growth. Not only this, the subscriber base grew significantly as well. The Covid-19 left people confined to their homes leading to a surge in demand for content. His efforts were directed at curating content to meet the demands of this audience.

He negotiated and entered into partnerships with SABC, Vodacom and eTV to ensure a variety of shows were available for all users. He also executed a freemium model which resulted in a significant growth in the number of free users and led to an increase in the platform's popularity.

Ryan's expertise proved to be an asset for Viu. His experience with emerging markets allowed him to perform well in the South African market and make Viu a model that other OTT platforms would emulate.

Despite many companies entering the OTT space, there is still a huge amount of growth potential as more and more people move towards online-only media consumption. Netlix, Hulu, Disney+ stay alert, as the competition never sleeps.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.