Chemical Biologist Dr. Nageswari Yarravarapu And The Discovery Of Anticancer Agents Targeting Wnt Signaling Pathway

(Photo : Dr. Nageswari Yarravarapu )

Scientists and researchers are always working hard to find new drugs and treatments for a huge spectrum of diseases. In recent years, there has been tremendous progress in the medical industry with groundbreaking discoveries and technologies. Dr. Nageswari Yarravarapu, who has contributed significantly to these developments, believes that the understanding of drugs, their mechanisms, and their targets are imperative to designing and developing better treatments.

Dr. Yarravarapu, who is a brilliant chemical biologist, has been a key player in the development of multiple drugs for a variety of conditions such as epilepsy, neuropathic pain, cancer, and mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and addiction. She has been a contributor to many reputable publications, including the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, the Journal of Biochemistry, the Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry Letters, Scientific Reports and Methods in Molecular Biology Tetrahedron. Currently, she is focusing her research efforts in the field of glycobiology, with the goal of discovering drugs for biological targets that are yet to be understood.

"The first step is to develop tools to help us understand these complex biological drug targets," explains the chemical biologist.

Dr. Yarravarapu is a highly experienced researcher, having earned her Bachelor of Pharmacy and Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degrees from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani in India. During her studies, she worked on the design and synthesis of GABA semicarbazones in the treatment of epilepsy. After completing her studies at BITS, she then studied plant management protocols at the Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. and worked on pharmaceutical pressure-driven membrane processes at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.

Eager to advance her education, she obtained a doctoral degree in medicinal chemistry from Duquesne University and then completed a postdoctoral fellowship in Dr. Lawrence Lum Lab at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Currently, Dr. Yarravarapu has a secured position with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center as an Assistant Instructor. There she will continue her research in small molecule inhibitors of the GALNT family of glycosyltransferases and the mapping of glycan-mediated interactions by developing chemoenzymatic approaches.

Her previous work was absolutely critical in the development of anticancer therapeutic drugs, as she investigated the WNT/beta-catenin pathway. Dr.Yarravarapu's research encompassed the identification of the inhibitors for Wnt signaling pathway, specifically porcupine inhibitors and tankyrase inhibitors, which led to the understanding of the mechanistic details of their target proteins. She characterized and developed two classes of small molecules that were classified as IWPs and IWRs. Based on the structural features of IWPs that inhibit WNT production, Dr.Yarravarapu designed highly potent WNT inhibitors. With a cross-species protein interrogation platform, she found that the protein enforced the monounsaturated fatty acid modification of the WNTs. Her study revealed a previously unrecognized checkpoint for fatty acid selectivity, namely, the fatty acylation of WNT and forms a basis to PORCN inhibitors in clinical development.

This discovery was a critical contribution to the field of chemical biology as it determined viable pathways for the development of novel cancer therapeutics. It also paved the way for potential regenerative medicines by modulating the WNT signaling pathway. These molecules are crucial for tissue regeneration, but mutations in these pathways also frequently contribute to the development of cancer.

Although her research is quite recent, her work is already being used and referenced widely across the field of chemical biology. In fact, according to Google Scholar, she has already received 130 citations - and each of these citations represents another use of her work by other scientists to advance their own research goals. Therefore, amassing this many citations shows that Dr. Yarravarapu is truly a trailblazing and guiding researcher in the field. In addition, Dr. Nageswari Yarravarapu just received an esteemed recognition as the winner of the Scientist of the Year 2021 Open International Competition in the category of Medical & Health Sciences/Basic Medicine/Medicinal Chemistry. There is no question of a doubt that this woman is a force to be reckoned with in a field that is so desperately needed.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.