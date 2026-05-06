Claude Code Doubles Rate Limits Following Anthropic’s Massive Deal with SpaceX

Anthropic is giving its users a treat with the Claude Code experience as it is now offering double the rate limits, which significantly expands usage of the feature.

This comes after the latest deal between Anthropic and Elon Musk's SpaceX, which allows the use of xAI's massive data center.

Anthropic Doubles Claude Code Rate Limits

Anthropic shared an announcement on its website saying that it is doubling the rate limits present on its Claude Code service as a treat to customers following a recent deal.

The company said that this latest move is dedicated to "improving the experience of using Claude for our most dedicated customers."

Anthropic said that it is doubling the previous five-hour rate limits on the use of Claude Code among paid subscribers under the Pro, Max, Team, and seat-based Enterprise plans.

Alongside this, Anthropic is also giving Claude Code users a chance to use it more as it is now removing the limit reductions that the company enforces during peak hours, exclusively for Pro and Max subscribers.

Anthropic and SpaceX's Deal

The company said that this latest expansion of Claude Code's rate limits is due to the recent deal between them and SpaceX, which now allows Anthropic to use xAI's Colossus 1 data center.

According to xAI, the deal opens up the massive data center to Anthropic and helps them train their AI models and operate computing workloads using the humongous supercomputer.

SpaceX and xAI have shared that their Colossus 1 data center features over 220,000 GPUs from NVIDIA, featuring both the H100 and H200 models alongside the GB200 accelerators.

Because of this deal, xAI said that Anthropic is able to add more compute power to its AI models, which in turn is a perk that Pro, Max, and other paid subscribers can now enjoy from the company.