Party Animals Studio Recreate Games Loses Steam “Very Positive” Rating in Under 24 Hours Over $75,000 AI Video Contest

Recreate Games, the studio behind the physics-based party brawler Party Animals, is navigating a reputational collapse this week after announcing a $75,000 contest that required players to use generative AI tools — and discovering that its own community regards AI promotion as a dealbreaker. The game's Steam rating flipped from "Very Positive" to "Mostly Negative" within a single day of the announcement, driven by more than 800 negative reviews.

Recreate Games Announced the "Golden Paw Awards" on May 12 — Replies Were 3,400 Criticisms to 500 Likes

The contest, branded the "Golden Paw Awards," launched on May 12 with an announcement that described generative AI as the tool that could finally bring players' creative ideas "to life." The rules were explicit: "AIGC must be the core creative tool, including but not limited to AI-generated images, video, music, voiceovers, 3D assets, etc." A $15,000 grand prize and a Golden Paw Trophy would go to the top entry, with the remaining prize money distributed across categories including Best Story, Best Creativity, Best Sound & Visuals, and Players' Choice. Submissions were open from May 14 through August 31.

The X post announcing the contest drew 3,400 replies and 2,200 reposts against roughly 500 likes — one of the most hostile engagement ratios gaming journalists covering the story had seen. Players were not debating whether AI is a valid tool. They were telling the developer to reverse course.

The Contradiction Written Into the Contest Rules

Critics were quick to identify an internal contradiction in the contest's written rules. While mandating AI generation as the core method, the rules also stated that "all submissions must be original works" and that "any plagiarism or unauthorized use of others' work will result in disqualification." Under the US Copyright Office's January 2025 guidance on AI-generated content, works produced primarily by generative AI tools without sufficient human authorship are not eligible for copyright protection — meaning entries that followed the rules as written could not technically be claimed as original works under current US law.

"Rest in Peace" — Over 800 Steam Reviews in 24 Hours

Party Animals launched in September 2023 and at its peak drew more than 104,000 concurrent players on Steam, earning a nomination for Best Multiplayer at The Game Awards that year. By the time the Golden Paw Awards were announced, the game's daily peak had declined to roughly 8,700 players — context suggesting Recreate Games viewed the contest as a community engagement strategy for a game in need of renewed attention. What followed was the opposite.

"Rest in peace, loved this game but they're leaning into AI now so I will no longer support this company," wrote one Steam reviewer who had logged 26 hours in the game. A player with more than 370 hours wrote: "Giving 75K to people who just press a button to generate AI slop is such an affront to creating games and encouraging the pursuit of art." Players began uninstalling the game from their Steam libraries. Within 24 hours, Party Animals' recent reviews on Steam read "Mostly Negative," with 73% of 1,200 recent reviewers giving negative scores.

Recreate Games Apologizes — Then Asks Players to Vote on Whether to Continue

On May 14, Recreate Games published a statement on X and its official forums acknowledging the backlash. "We'd like to address the recent discussion around the AI video contest, and first of all, we're sorry for upsetting players with this event," the studio wrote. "We're also sorry that we didn't communicate with everyone clearly enough before the event started. Our original goal was to lower the barrier to creation."

The explanation: in previous contests, players with strong ideas had been unable to participate because they lacked animation, modeling, or editing skills. Recreate Games said it "hoped AI could be a more accessible tool that lets more people take part."

Rather than canceling the contest or committing to a direction, the studio opened a community vote with three options: cancel the AI contest entirely, convert it to a human-only creation contest, or keep the AI category while adding a separate human-made track. As of publication, the vote remains open.

The move did not calm the community. Some players pointed out that if accessibility were the genuine concern, Recreate Games could have released game assets, models, and tutorials for players to use in their own handcrafted submissions — a solution several fans proposed publicly. PC Gamer noted that framing AI as "just another tool" implicitly dismisses ethical and environmental concerns many players hold, and serves as an indirect admission that the studio may already be using it internally — an allegation the studio has faced previously.

Recreate Games Is Not Alone — But That Is the Problem

The Party Animals controversy lands during a period of acute community sensitivity to AI in gaming, not in isolation. Arc Raiders, the extraction shooter from Embark Studios, faced months of backlash after launch for using AI text-to-speech trained on contracted voice actors' voices to generate in-game dialogue. Embark CEO Patrick Söderlund confirmed the studio was replacing some AI-generated lines with human performances — while declining to commit to eliminating AI voices entirely. Söderlund told GamesIndustry.biz that "a real professional actor is better than AI."

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has publicly opposed Steam's AI disclosure requirements, arguing that they facilitate review bombing campaigns against small developers and that AI will soon be involved in nearly all game production. Nexon CEO Junghun Lee, publisher of Arc Raiders, went further, claiming in a translated interview that "every game company" now uses AI in development. Strange Scaffold founder Xavier Nelson Jr. publicly refuted that claim on Bluesky, stating that many studios — indie and major — are not using generative AI in their games.

Valve Updated Steam's AI Disclosure Rules in January 2026. The EU Mandate Arrives in August.

Steam updated its AI disclosure policy on January 16, 2026, shifting from a binary disclosure to a two-tier system: developers must now separately declare AI-generated content that shipped as pre-built assets and AI content generated live during gameplay. Developer tools such as code assistants are explicitly exempt. By early 2025, roughly 8,000 games on Steam had disclosed AI use — an eightfold increase over the approximately 1,000 disclosures for all of 2024.

The regulatory timeline is tightening. The EU AI Act's Article 50 transparency requirements take effect August 2, 2026, requiring studios shipping to European players to embed machine-readable metadata marking AI-generated audio, images, and video. The obligation covers content that reaches players — which the Golden Paw Awards contest entries would, if published on social media under the required hashtags.

What Recreate Games Got Right, and What It Misjudged

Recreate Games' stated goal — lowering the barrier to entry for players who want to participate in creative competitions but lack technical skills — is a legitimate design problem. Fan contests have always favored players who can draw, animate, or edit. That problem existed before generative AI, and the studio is not wrong that it matters.

What the studio misjudged is that its own community has a strong, pre-existing position on generative AI as a category — one rooted in concerns about artist displacement, environmental cost, and the copyright status of AI outputs. Several players who left negative reviews had logged hundreds of hours in the game and described themselves as previously enthusiastic supporters. The shift from "Very Positive" to "Mostly Negative" in under 24 hours is not a fringe reaction; it reflects a community making a deliberate statement about where it draws the line.

The $75,000 was intended to energize a fanbase. The contest remains open, the vote is unresolved, and the damage to the game's Steam rating is already done.