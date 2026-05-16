Facepunch’s s&box Update Demotes AI Thumbnails — But Legitimate Creators Risk Being Caught in the Net

Facepunch Studios founder Garry Newman shipped a tool on May 13 that reduces the discovery ranking of s&box games whose thumbnail images moderators identify as AI-generated — the studio's first concrete infrastructure response to the AI-content flood that pushed the platform's Steam rating to "Mixed" on its April 28 launch day. The tool is narrow in scope and deliberately manual: moderators mark a package, and that package ranks lower in lists and search results. But developers who have already had legitimate work flagged say the system has no defined criteria and no appeals path — raising the question of whether the fix could bury exactly the human-made content it is meant to promote.

s&box Launched to a "Mixed" Rating, With AI Slop as the Dominant Complaint

s&box, the long-developed Source 2 sandbox platform that Facepunch positions as the spiritual successor to Garry's Mod, went live on Steam at $10 on April 28, 2026. Within hours, the platform's Steam rating settled at roughly 44 percent positive — a "Mixed" verdict driven overwhelmingly by player complaints about AI-generated content clogging the discovery feed. Steam reviewers described the platform as "filled to the brim with low quality, asset flip, braindead AI slop," with several noting that genuinely creative work was invisible beneath the volume of machine-generated submissions.

Newman acknowledged the problem in s&box's post-launch blog, identifying "AI Slop, Performance, and This Isn't Garry's Mod" as the three dominant complaints. He was direct in a statement to Rock Paper Shotgun: "Low quality, obvious AI-created slop is going to be a growing problem in every creative outlet. We'll be taking action to promote human creativity and push obviously AI-created slop off the main page."

The platform's discovery problem did not emerge from nowhere. A 2025 study by veteran developer Ichiro Lambe for Totally Human Media found that the number of Steam games disclosing generative AI use had risen by nearly 700 percent in a single year — from around 1,000 titles to nearly 7,818. By 2025, one in five new Steam releases included disclosed AI content. On an open-submission platform with no editorial gate and a popularity-ranked feed, those economics produce a predictable result.

What the New Tool Actually Does

Update 26.05.13, published May 13, contains the specific mechanism: "Our moderators can now mark packages as having AI thumbnails, which will reduce their prevalence in lists and searches," Newman wrote in the update notes. "I can understand why people would want to use AI to generate these thumbs, since it makes generating them easy and fast, it does have the massive downside of making everything look like the same shit. So we're actively discouraging it." A warning was also added to the thumbnail upload page.

This is a ranking demotion, not a removal. Packages flagged as having AI thumbnails remain on the platform but appear further down in search results and browsing lists. Facepunch has not published the criteria its moderators use to identify AI thumbnails, a decision Newman has characterised as practical — defining the rules publicly makes them easier to game.

The week before, Update 26.05.06 had introduced a review tag system allowing users to categorise games across several dimensions, with an explicit "AI slop" tag among them. Facepunch said those aggregated tags would be used to shape discovery — rewarding the most original work and further suppressing the most formulaic. Taken together, the two updates represent a curation architecture rather than a detection system: human judgment at every layer, from moderator tagging to community review.

A Human Creator Says Their Legitimate Work Was Already Flagged

The tool's credibility problem surfaced immediately. In the comments on the Update 26.05.13 post, at least one developer reported that their team's thumbnail — designed by a human artist over several months, with a single AI-generated element added afterward — was flagged by moderators and had their game demoted. "I honestly don't understand why this was flagged as obvious AI-generated content," the developer wrote, noting that the image had no clear markers of machine generation. The developer asked directly: "For games that remove AI-generated elements from their thumbnails, will the 'AI-generated' label also be removed afterward?"

Facepunch has not responded publicly to the question of appeals. Newman's stated philosophy at GDC — that the team would wait for actual misuse before building moderation systems — means the current tool arrived reactively, and the appeals infrastructure has not caught up. Developers whose work is suppressed have no documented recourse.

This is not a theoretical concern. Newman himself noted in s&box's post-launch blog that "the huge majority of games are created by smart, dedicated humans. So when the games are dismissed as 'AI slop' it's really an injustice to the work those developers have put in." The same injustice can now be committed by the moderation tool designed to prevent it.

Newman's Position: Discouragement, Not a Ban — and Named Critics of That Choice

Newman has been consistent about where Facepunch draws the line: it will not ban AI tools from s&box. "I feel that outright banning the use of AI is a bad thing, because I'm not worried, I think human creativity is always going to win out," he wrote in the post-launch blog. "We don't encourage using AI to be creative. We don't encourage using AI to create games for you. But we do acknowledge that it's a good learning tool and it's a good productivity tool."

This position has critics within the community. Multiple commenters on s&box's X post about the update noted that discouragement is a treatment while a ban would be a cure. The tension is genuine: Facepunch has financial stakes on both sides. Following a launch-day gross of nearly $1 million, the studio announced it would double the Play Fund — a revenue pool paid out to creators whose games attract the most player engagement — to $1 million per year. That money is a direct incentive for the human creators Facepunch says it wants to protect. But the platform also earns revenue from every submission, including AI-generated ones.

Industry data underlines the stakes. The GDC 2026 State of the Game Industry survey of more than 2,300 developers found 52 percent believe generative AI is having a negative impact on the industry, up from 30 percent in 2025. Resistance is strongest among visual artists, game designers, and narrative workers — the exact disciplines that produce the human-made content s&box depends on to distinguish itself from purely algorithmic alternatives.

The False-Positive Problem Is Structural, Not Incidental

The broader difficulty is that AI detection — whether applied to thumbnails, textures, or game assets — is an adversarial problem with no reliable endpoint. Moderators making visual judgments about thumbnail origin will be wrong in both directions: missing AI content that has been sufficiently modified, and suppressing human work that happens to look clean and polished. The s&box developer community is already demonstrating both failure modes within days of the tool going live.

The structural comparison is instructive. itch.io, which competes with s&box for the same creator audience, responded to its own AI-asset flooding problem by introducing voluntary disclosure tags — placing responsibility on creators rather than moderators. That approach avoided false positives but created its own enforcement problem: non-disclosure is difficult to detect and easy to ignore. Neither solution has been proven to work at scale.

Facepunch's choice to build moderator tools rather than rely on automated detection reflects the limits of the technical alternatives. Automated AI image detection tools have well-documented false-positive rates, and game thumbnails — which may combine human-designed layouts, AI-generated backgrounds, and post-production adjustments — sit in a gray zone that no classifier handles reliably.

What Facepunch's Bet Means for Every Platform Running a Creative Feed

The s&box situation is a case study every platform operator running a user-generated content feed will face, if they have not already. GitHub has seen AI-generated repositories flood its trending pages. itch.io has documented harm to human asset creators who can no longer surface their work against machine-generated volume. Roblox, which runs the largest UGC game platform in the world, has not yet addressed the same discovery degradation that hit s&box on day one.

What Facepunch has built is a deliberate, human-in-the-loop first response — not an automated detection system, but a moderation workflow that keeps a human judgment at every decision point. The tradeoff is speed and consistency. A moderator-based system can catch what an algorithm misses; it can also miss what an algorithm would catch, and it introduces the subjectivity and error rate that come with any human review process.

Newman has said publicly that Facepunch will keep iterating on a weekly cadence. Whether the result both suppresses AI-generated flooding and protects the human creators it is meant to elevate will be visible in s&box's Steam rating over the next few months. Right now, the discovery tab is the product.