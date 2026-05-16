Star City Uses the Soviet N1’s 30-Engine Collapse to Ask What SpaceX’s Starship Still Has to Prove

Apple TV+'s alternate-history universe expands on May 29 with Star City, an eight-episode limited series set entirely inside the Soviet space program during the 1970s, after the alternate-timeline moment in which the USSR became the first nation to land a human on the Moon. The first two episodes are available at launch; one new episode follows every Friday through July 10. Readers planning to binge the full season on opening weekend will find only two episodes waiting.

The show arrives six weeks after NASA's Artemis II mission completed the first crewed lunar flyby since Apollo 17 in 1972. Its creators are explicit about the connection. Showrunner Matt Wolpert told Variety at the show's world premiere at the Cannes International Series Festival in April that the Artemis II launch had reignited his excitement for space exploration. "It wasn't about space tourism; it wasn't about the wealthy. It was about being inspired," Wolpert said.

That same day — May 29 — marks the finale of For All Mankind Season 5, the parent show Star City expands upon. New viewers need no prior knowledge of that series; Apple TV+ and the show's creators have positioned Star City as a standalone entry point.

The 1970s Soviet Program, Not the 1960s Moon Landing

Star City is not a dramatization of the Soviet moon landing. Showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert — who created the show alongside Battlestar Galactica veteran Ronald D. Moore — have set it in the 1970s, a decade-long period when the alternate-timeline USSR, having won the first race, now faces the harder question of what to do with that victory.

Rhys Ifans plays the show's central figure, identified in Apple's casting only as the Chief Designer — a title that carries specific historical weight, given that its real-world equivalent, Sergei Korolev, died during surgery in January 1966. Anna Maxwell Martin plays Lyudmilla Raskova, head of the KGB surveillance department embedded within the Soviet space program, and Agnes O'Casey plays Irina, a surveillance operative whose character previously appeared in For All Mankind. The production filmed in Vilnius, Lithuania — the same country that served as the production base for HBO's Chernobyl — with crew members whose parents had lived under Soviet rule. Creator Ben Nedivi told Variety at Canneseries that many Lithuanian crew members' parents came to the set and looked at the costumes and buildings with horror.

The Machine That Lost the Moon — and What Actually Went Wrong

The engineering history Star City dramatizes is not well known outside specialist circles, and the show's central counterfactual rests on a specific, verifiable series of decisions.

The N1 rocket — the Soviet counterpart to NASA's Saturn V — packed 30 NK-15 kerosene-oxygen engines into its first stage, arranged in two concentric rings. The underlying logic was defensible: Soviet industry had not produced a single engine with anything close to the thrust of NASA's F-1, so the solution was to cluster smaller engines instead. SpaceX arrived at the same philosophy six decades later; its Super Heavy booster uses 33 Raptor engines in a similar configuration.

The N1's execution was not defensible. Four launch attempts between February 1969 and November 1972 all ended in catastrophic failure. The KORD engine-monitoring computer, designed to cut off a failing engine before cascading damage could spread to neighboring engines, proved fatally sensitive: vibration-triggered shutdowns propagated across the cluster faster than any single fault warranted. The second launch, on July 3, 1969 — days before Apollo 11 lifted off — ended when the rocket fell back onto its own launch pad, destroying the facility and setting the program back two years.

The NK-15 engines, unlike modern Raptor engines, used pyrotechnic devices to open propellant valves — making each engine single-use by design and impossible to static-fire individually. The complete N1 first stage was never static-fired as an assembled unit. Korolev judged the cost of building adequate test rigs prohibitive. The price of that judgment was four rockets and the program itself.

The Rivalry That Fragmented the Design

Star City dramatizes something most space-race narratives compress: the personal and technical fracture that shaped Soviet propulsion history.

Valentin Glushko ran the Soviet Union's foremost rocket engine bureau and designed the RD-107 and RD-108 engines that powered the R-7 — the rocket that launched Sputnik and Gagarin, and whose descendants still carry crewed missions to the International Space Station today. He and Korolev had been imprisoned together under Stalin's Great Terror, both passing through the Gulag; Korolev held Glushko responsible, whether or not that attribution was entirely fair.

Their rupture over the N1 was technical as well as personal. Korolev insisted on kerosene and liquid oxygen as propellants — clean-burning, non-toxic, and cryogenic. Glushko argued that large kerosene-LOX engines were an engineering dead end and pushed instead for hypergolic propellants — storable, reliable, but chemically toxic and, in Korolev's judgment, unacceptable for crewed missions. Neither man would move. Korolev turned to Nikolai Kuznetsov's bureau, whose NK-15 engines were less proven and had never been ground-tested at scale. Glushko went to work for a rival program.

The alternate history the show proposes follows from that impasse: a Chief Designer who survives long enough to either force a resolution, override the propellant dispute with consolidated authority, or — most consequentially — mandate the full-stage static fire testing that might have surfaced the NK-15's instability problems before the rockets left the pad.

The L3: One Cosmonaut, No Backup

Even in the alternate timeline, the Soviet lunar architecture was a calculated gamble. The L3 mission profile paired a two-cosmonaut Soyuz 7K-LOK spacecraft in lunar orbit with a single-pilot LK lander. Only one cosmonaut would descend to the surface. There was no abort rendezvous equivalent to Apollo's Command Module orbiting overhead.

In the real program, the cosmonaut most seriously trained and assigned for that descent was Alexei Leonov — the first human to walk in open space, during the March 1965 Voskhod 2 mission, who had been training for the L3 lunar landing from early 1968. The mission's design required a spacewalk between vehicles — a task that made Leonov, already the program's most experienced EVA specialist, the obvious candidate.

What Starship Still Needs to Prove

The show's implicit argument maps onto the present moment more directly than its alternate-history framing suggests. SpaceX completed a full 33-engine static fire test of the Super Heavy booster in August 2023 — the testing infrastructure that the N1 program lacked the budget and schedule to build. Those tests destroyed more than 50 Raptor engine combustion chambers during development, but they produced knowledge. Each of the N1's four launches produced destruction instead.

The N1 did not prove that clustering engines was a failed engineering philosophy. It proved that clustering engines without the testing infrastructure to characterize their failure modes was catastrophic. SpaceX has invested heavily in proving the former was wrong — through iterative hardware development, a high-volume Raptor production line, and an explicit engine-out strategy with digital thrust vector control that has no analog in the analog KORD system of the 1960s.

That gap — between a philosophically sound design and the institutional capacity to execute it safely — is what Star City is actually about. The Soviet space program had the physics right and the management wrong. Whether that lesson has fully transferred to the current era of commercial super-heavy-lift development is a question the show leaves appropriately open.

What to Watch For

Star City premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 29, 2026, with its first two episodes. One new episode follows every Friday through the Season 1 finale on July 10. The series is set in the same continuity as For All Mankind and functions as a standalone entry point for new viewers.

Apple TV+ is available at $12.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. New iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac purchases include three months of Apple TV+ at no additional charge.