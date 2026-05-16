Scientists Find Choline Deficit in Brains of People with Anxiety Disorders — Largest Brain-Scan Study of Its Kind

More than 30 percent of US adults will develop an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives, and roughly half of those who seek treatment for the most common form — generalized anxiety disorder — fail to respond to first-line medication. A study from UC Davis Health, published in Molecular Psychiatry and highlighted in a fresh ScienceDaily dispatch today, now offers the most granular neurochemical picture yet of what distinguishes the anxious brain: a consistent, measurable deficit in choline, an essential nutrient, concentrated in the prefrontal cortex. The finding is the first of its kind from a meta-analysis, but it arrives with a direct warning from the researchers themselves — do not self-medicate.

The research draws on 25 prior studies and compared brain chemistry in 370 people with anxiety disorders against 342 healthy controls. Using proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H-MRS) — an MRI-derived technique that reads the chemical composition of brain tissue rather than its structure — the team found choline levels roughly 8 percent lower in patients across three distinct anxiety diagnoses: generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and social anxiety disorder. The gap was most consistent in the prefrontal cortex, the region governing emotional regulation and decision-making.

"An 8% lower amount doesn't sound like that much, but in the brain it's significant," said Dr. Richard Maddock, senior author and professor of psychiatry at the UC Davis Imaging Research Center.

Approximately 359 Million People Live With Anxiety Disorders Globally — and Most Go Untreated

The global scale of the problem gives the finding its urgency. The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 359 million people were living with an anxiety disorder in 2021, making them the most prevalent category of mental illness worldwide. In the United States, anxiety disorders affect roughly 30 percent of adults at some point in their lives, according to Maddock. Yet the WHO also reports that only about one in four people with an anxiety disorder receives any treatment at all.

Those who do receive treatment often find it inadequate. Around half of patients with generalized anxiety disorder fail to respond to initial treatment, according to research on treatment-resistant GAD. The dominant treatments — selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and cognitive behavioral therapy — target the serotonin system broadly. Neither was designed around the neurochemical mechanisms that this new research begins to map.

1H-MRS Detects Brain Chemistry Conventional MRI Cannot See

The technique underpinning the study represents a meaningful methodological step. Standard MRI produces images of brain anatomy. Proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy uses the same magnetic fields and radio waves but focuses on the chemical fingerprint of brain tissue, measuring concentrations of specific metabolites. It is noninvasive and does not require surgery or contrast agents.

The UC Davis team analyzed eight separate neurometabolites across the 25 datasets. Only choline — and, to a lesser extent, n-acetylaspartate — emerged as consistently abnormal. No statistically significant differences appeared for creatine, myo-inositol, glutamate, GABA, or lactate. The specificity of the signal adds weight to the finding: if the deficit were an artifact of general poor health, a broader metabolic disruption would be expected.

"This is the first meta-analysis to show a chemical pattern in the brain in anxiety disorders," said Jason Smucny, co-author and assistant professor of psychiatry at UC Davis. "It suggests nutritional approaches — like appropriate choline supplementation — may help restore brain chemistry and improve outcomes for patients."

Why Chronically Elevated Arousal May Deplete a Nutrient the Brain Cannot Make

Choline is an essential nutrient, meaning the body cannot synthesize it in quantities sufficient for normal function. Most must come from food. It serves as a structural component of cell membranes, a precursor to the neurotransmitter acetylcholine — which regulates memory and muscle control — and a regulator of mood. Despite its importance, dietary surveys consistently show that most Americans, including children, fall short of the recommended adequate intake.

The researchers propose a specific mechanism to explain the deficit. The sustained fight-or-flight activation that characterizes anxiety disorders elevates norepinephrine, which in turn alters membrane phospholipid metabolism and increases the brain's demand for choline compounds. If dietary intake does not keep pace with that elevated demand, the brain's soluble choline reserves gradually decline. The effect is not disorder-specific: it appeared across all three anxiety conditions tested, suggesting a shared physiological pathway rather than a quirk of any single diagnosis.

Maddock previously observed reduced choline in patients with panic disorder in earlier work, and noted a parallel finding in patients with hyperthyroidism — another condition involving chronically elevated arousal — which independently showed similar brain choline deficits.

The Gap Between Association and Treatment Is Wide — and Crossing It Unsupervised Carries Risk

The critical limitation of the study is the one its authors state first: it is observational. Low choline is consistently associated with anxiety disorders, but the data do not establish that deficiency causes anxiety, nor that restoring choline levels will reduce symptoms. No controlled clinical trial has yet tested choline supplementation as a treatment for any anxiety disorder. One trial investigating choline for depression is underway, but results have not been published.

"We don't know yet if increasing choline in the diet will help reduce anxiety. More research will be needed," Maddock said.

Independent clinicians and methodologists have flagged further constraints. The 1H-MRS technique measures pooled choline compounds across a brain voxel — a three-dimensional tissue sample — and cannot isolate individual molecular species. Spectral overlap between adjacent metabolites can introduce measurement error, and none of the 25 included studies gathered data on the subcortical threat-processing regions — including the amygdala — most directly implicated in anxiety. The study's own authors note that few of the included papers reported on metabolites beyond choline and n-acetylaspartate, limiting the scope of the neurochemical picture.

The researchers do not call for supplementation pending further investigation, and Maddock has specifically cautioned against self-medicating with high doses. That caution has a documented physiological basis: high choline intake is associated with liver toxicity, hypotension, and excess production of TMAO, a metabolite consistently linked to cardiovascular disease risk. The NIH-established tolerable upper intake level for choline — 3,500 milligrams per day for adults — exists precisely because adverse effects are well documented above that threshold.

What People With Anxiety Can Reasonably Do Now

The practical implication is modest but actionable. Maddock suggests that people with anxiety disorders check whether they are meeting the recommended adequate intake for choline through diet — not supplementation. The adequate intake, established by the Institute of Medicine, is 550 milligrams per day for adult men and 425 milligrams for adult women. Foods richest in choline include egg yolks, beef liver, salmon, chicken, soybeans, and milk. Maddock also noted that certain forms of omega-3 fatty acids — particularly those found in fatty fish — may be especially effective at supplying choline to the brain.

For the estimated 40 million American adults living with an anxiety disorder in any given year, the study provides a neurochemical reference point worth raising with a psychiatrist or primary care physician. It does not justify purchasing supplements. It does justify asking whether the brain chemistry underlying an anxiety diagnosis has been examined at all — because, until now, there was no established chemical pattern to examine.