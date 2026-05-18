WashU’s Phosphide Catalyst Matches Platinum Performance Over 1,000 Hours, Opening a Path to Cheaper Green Hydrogen

A team at Washington University in St. Louis has demonstrated a platinum-free catalyst for water electrolysis that survived more than 1,000 continuous hours at industry-standard current densities, outperforming a leading platinum-group-metal benchmark across a range of tests. The result, published April 7 in the Journal of the American Chemical Society and receiving renewed media coverage this week via ScienceDaily, addresses one of the central cost problems blocking large-scale green hydrogen deployment: the dependence on scarce and expensive platinum-group metals at the heart of today's best electrolyzers.

Platinum-Group Metals Have Kept Electrolyzer Costs High

Green hydrogen — produced by splitting water using electricity from wind, solar, or hydro sources — is widely regarded as essential for decarbonizing industries that cannot run directly on electricity, including steelmaking, long-haul shipping, and chemical manufacturing. These sectors collectively account for a substantial share of global carbon dioxide emissions. But scaling up the electrolyzers required to produce hydrogen at volume has remained economically difficult because the most capable devices — proton exchange membrane electrolyzers — depend on platinum-group metals as catalysts. Iridium at the anode and platinum at the cathode are expensive and supply-constrained, and their cost grows with production scale rather than falling with it.

The U.S. Department of Energy has set a target of producing clean hydrogen at $2 per kilogram by 2026 and $1 per kilogram by 2031 through its Hydrogen Shot initiative. The DOE identifies electrolyzer capital cost as the second-largest component of green hydrogen's production price, after electricity. A catalyst that eliminates expensive rare metals while meeting durability benchmarks directly addresses that second cost driver.

Anion-exchange membrane water electrolyzers, or AEMWEs, take a different approach. Because they operate in an alkaline environment, they are chemically compatible with earth-abundant metals instead of platinum-group metals. That compatibility is the AEMWE's commercial argument — but previous platinum-free cathodes for these devices had not reliably met industrial durability standards, limiting the technology's credibility with project developers.

How the Phosphide Heterostructure Works

Gang Wu, professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at WashU's McKelvey School of Engineering, led the team that combined two phosphide compounds — rhenium phosphide (Re₂P) and molybdenum phosphide (MoP) — into a composite heterostructure. The two materials work in tandem: the rhenium component controls how hydrogen attaches to and releases from the catalyst surface, while the molybdenum component accelerates the initial splitting of water molecules in the alkaline electrolyte. Together they generate a dynamic hydrogen-bond network at the catalyst-electrolyte interface — a structure that keeps water molecules moving efficiently through the reaction even as the device operates under high current and generates gas bubbles that would otherwise crowd the reaction sites and slow performance.

"Our findings allowed us to rationalize the critical role of engineering the hydrogen-bond network at the catalyst/electrolyte interface in designing high-efficiency, low-cost AEMWEs," Wu said. "Our catalyst showed the lowest resistance across the studied potential range, which suggests the fastest hydrogen adsorption kinetics among the studied catalysts."

Performance and Durability Results

When the team paired the phosphide cathode with a nickel-iron anode, the full cell outperformed both a state-of-the-art non-precious-metal cathode and a platinum-group-metal benchmark. More significantly for industrial viability, the system operated continuously for more than 1,000 hours at current densities of 1 and 2 amperes per square centimeter — figures that meet real-world industrial standards and that place this result among the most durable platinum-free cathodes reported for AEMWEs to date.

Wu attributed the performance to the catalyst's hydrogen adsorption kinetics. A catalyst that binds and releases hydrogen quickly sustains performance under the demanding conditions inside a working electrolyzer; one that binds too weakly or too strongly loses efficiency as operating hours accumulate. The phosphide heterostructure was designed to hit the right point on that curve without relying on any rare metal to do it.

"This newly achieved performance and durability metrics make our catalyst one of the most promising membrane electrode assemblies for practical anion-exchange membrane water electrolyzers," Wu said.

The Gap Between the Lab and the Market

The experiments were conducted at laboratory scale, and Wu's team has identified industrial-scale feasibility as their next research question — a challenge the broader AEMWE field has not yet fully resolved. Peer-reviewed literature on AEMWE systems documents persistent performance and durability gaps compared to proton exchange membrane electrolyzers, driven by instabilities within the membrane electrode assembly under real operating conditions. The 1,000-hour milestone narrows that gap meaningfully, but further testing at larger cell sizes and under industrial load profiles will be needed before the approach can be considered commercially validated.

If the scale-up challenge is met, the implications extend beyond electrolyzer cost. The DOE's Hydrogen Earthshot program frames cheap, clean hydrogen as a prerequisite for decarbonizing iron and steel production, ammonia manufacturing, and heavy-duty trucking — sectors that between them account for a significant fraction of global industrial emissions. Breaking the platinum bottleneck at the cathode would remove one of the last major material barriers to deploying electrolyzers at the scale those industries require.

The research was funded by Wu's startup fund at Washington University in St. Louis. The paper's lead author is Jiashun Liang; co-authors include Yu Li, Chun-Wai Chang, Mingxuan Qiao, Zhenxing Feng, Chaochao Dun, and Wan-Lu Li.