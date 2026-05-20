Nothing Headphone A Hits New Low Price With Premium Features Under $200

The wireless headphone market continues to become increasingly competitive, but Nothing could deliver more than its name suggests.

The Carl Pei-owned company proves its worth in the market by delivering premium features at a more accessible price point. The company's latest over-ear audio device, the Headphone A, has reached a new all-time low price of $169, representing a $30 discount from its original retail price.

Refined Design Focuses on Comfort and Practicality

The Headphone A takes inspiration from the earlier Headphone 1 design, retaining rectangular ear cups paired with oval enclosures. However, Nothing has moved away from its signature transparent design language and introduced a more subtle appearance featuring opaque finishes.

Comfort appears to be a major focus of the new model. The headphones include memory foam ear cushions and an adjustable headband designed to support extended listening sessions.

Unlike many competing headphones that rely heavily on touch controls, the Headphone A uses dedicated physical buttons for easier interaction. Users can control playback, adjust volume levels, and switch noise-canceling modes without dealing with accidental touch inputs.

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Active Noise Cancellation Adds Strong Value

According to The Verge, the Headphone A features active noise cancellation with three adjustable intensity settings, along with an adaptive mode that automatically responds to surrounding environments.

Although its ANC performance may not completely match higher-end flagship competitors, the feature still delivers strong performance within its price range.

Users can expect noticeable reductions in common background sounds such as engine noise, air-conditioning systems, and ambient chatter.

The headphones also include an IP52 rating for resistance against sweat and light rain, making them suitable for commuting and casual workouts.

Custom Audio Controls Expand Listening Options

Users seeking more personalized sound profiles can make additional adjustments through the Nothing X app available on Android and iOS devices.

The application offers customizable equalizer settings that allow listeners to fine-tune audio performance according to personal preferences.

Combined with USB-C and 3.5mm wired support, the Headphone A delivers a feature-rich package for users looking for premium functionality without paying premium prices.