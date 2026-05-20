SpaceX Targets Historic $60B Cursor Acquisition After Mega IPO Plan

SpaceX is reportedly moving toward finalizing a massive $60 billion acquisition of AI coding startup Cursor, with the deal expected to close roughly 30 days after its planned public trading debut, according to reports cited by Bloomberg.

The timeline suggests the acquisition could be completed as early as July, pending regulatory approval and IPO execution.

At the same time, the company is preparing for what could become one of the largest initial public offerings ever recorded.

IPO Plans Target $1.75 Trillion Valuation

In a recent Bloomberg report, SpaceX is expected to file its IPO prospectus soon and list shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker "SPCX" on June 12. The company is aiming to raise approximately $75 billion at a projected valuation of $1.75 trillion.

If successful, the listing would mark the largest stock market debut in history, making SpaceX one of the most valuable public companies globally from day one.

Cursor Acquisition Linked to IPO Timeline

SpaceX previously confirmed in April that it had reached an agreement to acquire Cursor, an AI coding startup, for $60 billion. However, the deal is structured to depend on the completion of the IPO window.

If the acquisition does not proceed, SpaceX would reportedly owe a $10 billion breakup fee tied to its joint development agreement with Cursor.

Neither company has publicly commented on the latest reported timeline, and regulatory approval is still required before any transaction can be finalized.

Cursor's Rapid Rise in the AI Coding Market

Founded in 2023, Cursor has quickly become one of the fastest-growing players in the AI development space. The company's AI coding assistant helps developers write, debug, and deploy software more efficiently using natural language prompts.

The Next Web wrote that Cursor reportedly surpassed one million paying users, with revenue rising sharply from $500 million in May 2025 to $1 billion by October of the same year. The company has attracted major investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, and Nvidia.

Cursor has also played a major role in the growing "vibe coding" trend, where developers rely on AI agents to handle complex programming tasks based on high-level instructions.