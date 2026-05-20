Samsung Chip Strike Set for Thursday as Labor Minister Revives Talks — AI Memory Prices Already Up 90%

South Korea's Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon stepped in directly on Wednesday afternoon to restart wage negotiations at Samsung Electronics — just hours after talks collapsed and the union confirmed it would proceed with an 18-day general strike beginning Thursday, May 21. The intervention is the latest government attempt to avert the largest work stoppage in semiconductor industry history, and the outcome will ripple far beyond the Pyeongtaek campus where Samsung produces roughly one-third of the world's memory chips: DRAM contract prices are already up 90 to 95 percent quarter-over-quarter in 2026, and analysts say any production disruption will push them higher.

The National Labor Relations Commission said the union had accepted a mediation proposal Wednesday morning, but Samsung withheld approval, saying it needed more time to review the terms. Union chair Choi Seung-ho said in a statement that the union had waited nearly 12 hours before the process collapsed. According to Korea Herald reporting, "The union agreed to the mediation proposal presented by the National Labor Relations Commission, but the post-mediation process came to an end after management delayed its decision and failed to state its position," Choi said. Roughly four hours later, with the Labor Ministry's direct involvement, both sides were back at the table. Samsung said in a statement that it would not give up on dialogue "until the very last moment" and insisted that no strike should take place under any circumstances.

Bonus Pool Mechanics Are the Final Sticking Point

The core dispute has narrowed to a single technical question: how any bonus pool would be split across Samsung's semiconductor divisions.

The union is demanding that 70 percent of bonuses be distributed equally across all divisions and 30 percent be tied to individual business-unit performance. That structure would guarantee substantial payouts even for loss-making divisions — including Foundry and System LSI, where many union members work. Samsung has pushed for a 40-to-60 split weighted toward business-unit results, arguing that compressing the gap between profitable and unprofitable divisions would undermine the performance-based pay culture that Samsung says has underpinned its competitive standing.

The union's broader demands include abolishing a 50 percent cap on performance bonuses as a share of base salary, and contractually guaranteeing that 15 percent of annual operating profit funds the bonus pool. Samsung has proposed 10 percent, and only as a one-time payment for 2026 — a commitment the union says carries no structural weight without a written contractual formula. Samsung co-CEO Jun Young-hyun has been at the center of the executive push to reach a deal; the company replaced its chief negotiator earlier this month and sent a seven-person executive delegation to the union's Pyeongtaek office in a separate bid to restart dialogue.

The reason the union insists on a written contractual guarantee goes back to Samsung's documented history: Samsung enforced a formal no-union policy for decades, and a 2019 Seoul court found that the company's leadership had directed an illegal campaign to suppress union organizing, resulting in an 18-month prison sentence for then-chairman Lee Sang-hoon. Samsung chairman Lee Jae-yong formally renounced that policy in 2020. The union argues that oral commitments from a company with that record offer insufficient protection — which is why any bonus formula must be in the employment contract itself.

What Workers Are Demanding and Why the Numbers Are Extreme

The gap between Samsung and its nearest rival makes the union's position concrete rather than abstract.

Last September, SK Hynix settled with its own union, agreeing to allocate 10 percent of annual operating profit to employee bonuses for the next decade while removing all bonus caps. Based on current profit forecasts, that translates to average payouts of $460,000 to $477,000 per SK Hynix worker this year — with projections approaching $900,000 per person in 2027. SK Hynix already paid profit-sharing bonuses averaging approximately $95,000 per employee in February 2026.

Samsung's workers received zero performance bonuses in 2024, after the chip division posted operating losses throughout the memory downturn. In Q1 2026, Samsung reported a total operating profit of ₩57.2 trillion — more than eight times the year-earlier figure — with the semiconductor division accounting for 94 percent of that total. The union's formula, at 15 percent of that figure, would translate to per-worker bonuses in the semiconductor division approaching $408,000. Samsung co-CEO Shin Je-yoon has said publicly that he is "worried about losing market leadership amid fleeing customers and falling competitiveness" — a signal that management grasps the urgency, even if the two sides remain far apart. Union chair Choi separately reported that roughly 200 Samsung employees have left for SK Hynix over the past four months.

The Strike's Scale Is Unprecedented in Semiconductor History

Samsung's union now represents more than 90,000 members — more than 70 percent of the company's South Korean workforce, up from roughly 32,000 at the time of Samsung's first-ever strike in July 2024. More than 47,000 workers have confirmed they will walk out Thursday, with the number expected to rise.

If the strike proceeds as planned through June 7, it will be the largest work stoppage in semiconductor industry history.

An April one-day walkout previewed the potential damage: memory fabrication output dropped 18 percent during the affected night shift, and contract foundry output fell 58 percent. Samsung has already begun emergency preparations at its Pyeongtaek campus, taking steps to protect wafers from disruptions in automated logistics and reportedly considering limits on wafer input and adjustments to its production mix to protect high-value output.

The Suwon District Court handed Samsung a partial legal win earlier this week, ordering that 7,087 essential workers remain at their posts during any strike to protect safety systems and prevent wafer deterioration. Violations carry daily fines of ₩100 million per union and ₩10 million per day for individual leaders including Choi. The court stopped short of banning the strike itself.

AI Chip Supply and Consumer Prices Are Already in Motion

Samsung produces approximately one-third of global DRAM and is among the leading suppliers of high-bandwidth memory chips — the specialized stacked memory that powers AI accelerators inside data centers operated by Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. Samsung and SK Hynix together hold an estimated two-thirds of the global DRAM market; together with Micron, they are the only three companies that make high-bandwidth memory at commercial scale.

DRAM contract prices have already surged 90 to 95 percent quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2026, with TrendForce projecting a further 58 to 63 percent increase in Q2. The memory chip shortage has been building for months, fueled by AI infrastructure investment at a pace hyperscalers describe as unprecedented; Samsung's own memory chief told analysts that demand fulfillment is at a record low, with customers pulling forward orders for 2027 out of concern about future shortages.

The consumer-level effects are already appearing in manufacturer guidance. Gartner projects PC prices will rise 17 percent and smartphone prices 13 percent by the end of 2026 compared with 2025 levels. Asus has projected increases of up to 30 percent on some laptop lines for the second half of the year, with Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Acer issuing similar warnings.

Analysts at JPMorgan estimate that the strike's production losses alone could cost Samsung more than ₩4 trillion in foregone revenue over the 18-day period. Separately, JPMorgan analyst Jay Kwon warned that if Samsung accepts all union demands, annual operating profit could face a 7 to 12 percent downside from increased labor costs — a scenario that would permanently alter Samsung's cost structure. KB Securities analyst Kim Dong-won put direct damages above ₩40 trillion and noted that restarting Samsung's highly automated fabrication lines after an 18-day stoppage requires an additional two to three weeks of stabilization, extending the effective supply disruption window to roughly six weeks.

Citi analyst Peter Lee cut Samsung's target price from ₩320,000 to ₩300,000 in late April and lowered 2026 and 2027 operating profit forecasts by 10 and 11 percent, respectively. Samsung shares fell as much as 4.4 percent on Wednesday before closing up 0.18 percent as the market absorbed news of the resumed talks.

Samsung's HBM4 chips — which began mass production in February and have reportedly outperformed early expectations, with the entire 2026 production run already sold out — are particularly exposed to a prolonged disruption. The strike window coincides with what Samsung told investors is the key period for HBM4 yield stabilization and shipment expansion.

South Korea's National Economy Hangs in the Balance

Semiconductors accounted for 37 percent of South Korea's total exports in April 2026, with semiconductor shipments reaching a record $31.9 billion — up 173 percent year-on-year — driven by AI data center investment. Samsung Electronics alone accounts for 22.8 percent of South Korea's total exports and 12.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The Bank of Korea has warned that a full-scale Samsung strike could cut South Korea's economic growth by 0.5 percentage points from its projected 2 percent expansion for 2026. South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said in a televised statement that a single day of production suspension at Samsung's semiconductor fabrication lines would produce direct losses of up to ₩1 trillion, or approximately $668 million, and warned that total economic damage from the strike could reach ₩100 trillion.

Labor Minister Kim stopped short of invoking emergency arbitration under Article 76 of South Korea's Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act — a mechanism used only four times in the country's history, most recently during airline pilot strikes in 2005 — which would suspend strike activity for 30 days and trigger compulsory mediation. The government's current administration has signaled reluctance to use that power given its pro-labor orientation, though Prime Minister Kim has left the option explicitly open.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea — whose membership includes Google, Apple, and Qualcomm — issued its first-ever formal statement on a Samsung labor dispute earlier this month, with AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim warning that any significant production disruption could place additional strain on the global memory chip market and that competing nations stood to benefit from a shift in procurement.

The union has said it remains willing to return to negotiations if Samsung puts forward concrete proposals. Whether tonight's talks produce a written offer that covers both the profit-sharing percentage and the divisional split mechanism will determine whether Samsung's fabrication lines in Pyeongtaek keep running on Thursday — and how much more expensive the next generation of AI infrastructure, and the laptops and smartphones that depend on it, will become.