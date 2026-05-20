Meta Forces Workers to Train Their AI Replacements — Then Cuts 8,000 Jobs at Record Profit

Meta began terminating approximately 8,000 employees today — 10 percent of its global workforce — in the company's largest single-day notification event since the "Year of Efficiency" that erased more than 21,000 positions in 2022 and 2023. Workers at Meta's Singapore hub were the first to receive emails at 4 a.m. local time on May 20; colleagues in the United Kingdom and the United States followed as their mornings began. Employees across North America were asked to work from home ahead of notifications. The cuts arrive at the company's most profitable quarter on record: net income of $26.8 billion on $56.3 billion in revenue for the first three months of 2026, a 33 percent increase in revenue year over year.

What makes this restructuring different from any that came before it is a detail employees discovered weeks ago: before losing their jobs, many were required to generate the training data for the AI agents designed to perform those jobs. Meta's internal surveillance program, called the Model Capability Initiative, or MCI, captures keystrokes, mouse movements, click locations, and periodic screenshots from employees' work computers across a pre-approved list of applications including Google, LinkedIn, Slack, and Meta's own internal tools. The stated purpose is to teach AI agents how to navigate software the way humans do. Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, responding to employee concern on Meta's internal communications platform, confirmed there is no option to opt out on a company-provided laptop.

Meta Is Canceling 14,000 Positions — and Rebuilding Around AI Agents

Today's terminations are not the full picture. Meta is simultaneously canceling approximately 6,000 open job requisitions, bringing the total effective reduction to 14,000 positions. Further rounds are expected in August and again in the autumn. The May round is deliberately structured: it is a companywide event, not a targeted one. Teams across Reality Labs, the Facebook social division, recruiting, sales, and global operations are all affected.

The architecture of the cuts is as revealing as the scale. Chief People Officer Janelle Gale told employees in an internal memo that many divisions are being rebuilt around what she called "AI-native design principles" — flatter organizations structured around small autonomous "pods" intended to move faster with less human oversight. Approximately 7,000 employees are not being terminated but are being transferred into newly formed AI-focused units: Applied AI Engineering, Agent Transformation Accelerator XFN, and Central Analytics. These teams are focused on building AI agents capable of handling coding, research, data analysis, and operational tasks that have historically required large human teams. Together, the terminations and transfers mean that something close to 20 percent of Meta's approximately 78,000-person workforce is experiencing a significant role change this week.

The restructuring is organized in part around Meta Superintelligence Labs, the division led by Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old former founder and chief executive of Scale AI. Meta acquired a 49 percent stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion in June 2025.

Workers Must Train the AI — and Bosworth Said There Is No Way Out

The MCI program sits at the center of the internal tension. Meta framed it as a research initiative: the company wanted real examples of how humans actually complete everyday tasks using computers, because its AI agents lacked that granular behavioral data. By routing the daily activity of tens of thousands of employees through an automated logging system, Meta aimed to sharpen agents capable of performing end-to-end work tasks with no human in the loop.

The timing made the framing difficult to sustain. The MCI rollout coincided directly with the announcement of the 8,000-person reduction. When Bosworth confirmed there was no opt-out, the post drew crying, shocked, and angry emoji reactions from employees, who then distributed protest flyers at company offices.

A Meta engineer, writing in an internal post seen by nearly 20,000 coworkers and reported by Wired, called the program "an invasion of my privacy" and described it as "a microcosm for the AI movement" — "Yes, it's just a small turn of the temperature knob, but it's representative of the types of systems that people will be compelled to build." The same engineer added: "But zooming out, I don't want to live in a world where humans — employees or otherwise — are exploited for their training data."

Meta told employees the MCI data would be used solely to train AI models, not for performance evaluation. The company said it would not monitor employees' phones, only company-provided laptops.

Record Profits Are Funding Data Centers, Not Workers

The financial context of the restructuring is explicit. Meta's first-quarter 2026 net income of $26.8 billion is the highest the company has recorded in any quarter. The company has raised its full-year capital expenditure guidance to $125 billion to $145 billion, roughly double what it spent in 2025. The commitments include a five-year supply agreement worth up to $27 billion with European neocloud operator Nebius Group for dedicated AI compute capacity beginning in 2027, and a separate $21 billion agreement with CoreWeave for AI cloud capacity through December 2032.

Bank of America estimates the workforce reductions will generate annualized savings of $7 billion to $8 billion — a figure that represents roughly 5 to 6 percent of the upper end of the 2026 capex budget. Meta's entire annual human payroll costs approximately $27 billion, meaning the AI infrastructure commitment is four to five times what it would cost to retain every employee on staff. The layoffs are not primarily a cost-cutting measure. They are, in the company's own framing, a financing mechanism for the most expensive corporate bet in technology history.

Glassdoor chief economist Daniel Zhao, speaking to CNBC, offered a structural explanation for why layoffs have accelerated across the industry even at profitable companies: fewer employees are voluntarily quitting because they fear an unstable market, which means natural attrition is no longer absorbing the workforce reduction companies seek, so those companies are "being more aggressive about pushing people out of the door."

The Surveillance Trade-Off: Executives Get $921 Million, Employees Get No Opt-Out

The compensation asymmetry is stark. Days before the March round of Meta's 2026 cuts, the company filed SEC disclosures revealing a new stock option program tied to reaching a $9 trillion market capitalization by 2031 — roughly six times Meta's current valuation. According to compensation research firm Equilar, Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, and Chief Operating Officer Javier Olivan could each receive up to $921 million if all tranches vest. Chief Financial Officer Susan Li's package could reach $161 million. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who controls the company through supervoting shares, is not included.

At the same time, the stock portion of annual raises for rank-and-file employees was cut by 5 percent in February 2026, compounding a 10 percent reduction the prior year. Median total compensation at Meta declined from $417,400 in 2024 to $388,200 in 2025.

Data from the professional forum Blind, which requires work email verification, shows that Meta's culture rating has declined 39 percent from its peak in the second quarter of 2024, with the company's overall employee rating down 25 percent over the same period. The company's own employees describe the atmosphere as "dead and depressing", with negative posts about AI at Meta growing to 83 percent of all AI-related discussion on Blind — a roughly 300 percent increase since 2024.

Meta Is the Clearest Case Study of a Pattern Spreading Across Tech

Meta is not the only large employer cutting jobs and citing automation in 2026. According to data from Layoffs.fyi, the tech sector has recorded more than 113,000 job cuts so far this year, on pace to exceed the 122,000 eliminated in all of 2025. Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Salesforce have each announced significant reductions this year, with the four largest technology companies collectively planning to spend $725 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 — redirecting resources from payroll to infrastructure across the board.

But Meta's combination of record quarterly profit, a mandatory employee surveillance program with no opt-out, and simultaneous structural reorganization makes it the most legible illustration yet of what AI-driven labor substitution looks like at the largest scale: workers required to document how they do their jobs, that documentation fed to AI agents, and the workers then let go.

Wharton management professor Peter Cappelli has offered a pointed caveat about the AI justification for layoffs across the industry: companies say they "expect that AI will cover this work," but the AI, in most cases, "hadn't done it" at the time the cuts were made. That distinction matters for the 8,000 people receiving notifications today, and for the further rounds Meta has signaled for August and the autumn.

If those rounds materialize at the scale internal sources have suggested, Meta could reduce its total headcount by 15,000 to 16,000 positions before the year ends — roughly matching the entire magnitude of the 2022–2023 restructuring, compressed into a single calendar year, funded entirely from record earnings, and preceded by a mandatory program to harvest employees' work habits for the AI systems intended to replace them.