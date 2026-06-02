President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited executive order on artificial intelligence Tuesday, establishing the first federal framework for government review of advanced AI models before public release — but the version he signed is considerably weaker than the one his own administration originally drafted, after Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and venture capitalist David Sacks called Trump directly to block it.

The order, signed privately at the White House without a public ceremony, asks AI developers to voluntarily submit their most powerful "frontier models" to the federal government for security review up to 30 days before release. That window was 90 days in the earlier version — a timeline Trump was prepared to sign at a ceremony on May 21 until Musk, Zuckerberg, and Sacks intervened overnight. The order explicitly states that it cannot be construed as creating a mandatory licensing, pre-clearance, or permitting requirement for any AI model, including frontier models.

The signing comes one day after Anthropic — the maker of the Claude AI family — filed a confidential draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1 for a proposed initial public offering. Its rival OpenAI is also preparing its own filing. Elon Musk's SpaceX, whose AI division SpaceXAI merged from his former xAI company in February, disclosed its IPO prospectus on May 20 and is expected to begin its public debut as soon as next week at a combined valuation of roughly $1.25 trillion.

Three Phone Calls That Rewrote an Executive Order

The story of how a 90-day review became a 30-day request illustrates where effective power over federal AI policy currently sits.

Trump had invited prominent tech executives to the White House for a May 21 ceremony. According to reporting from Semafor, Musk, Zuckerberg, and Sacks each called the president between the night of May 20 and the morning of May 21. Their argument — that even a voluntary 90-day window would slow American AI companies relative to Chinese competitors — landed with allies at the National Economic Council and staffers in the vice president's office. Trump scrapped the signing hours before it was scheduled. "I didn't like certain aspects of it," he told reporters that morning.

The core objection was speed. Industry executives had lobbied for a review window closer to two weeks; the 30-day compromise in Tuesday's order represents a landing point between that preference and the 90-day timeline that national security officials in the administration had sought. Notably, OpenAI supported the original order. According to Semafor, the company's chief lobbyist, Chris Lehane, had been broadly supportive of the government-collaboration model — placing OpenAI in direct opposition to Musk's SpaceXAI and Zuckerberg's Meta on the question.

Former White House AI czar David Sacks, who left his official role in late March 2026 and now co-chairs the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, continued to shape the text even out of office. According to a source cited by Axios, Sacks secured the shorter review window, the voluntary framework, and the explicit anti-mandatory-licensing language, alongside National Economic Council deputy director Ryan Baasch.

What the Frontier AI Models Review Actually Requires

The order's core mechanism tasks participating AI developers with first engaging the federal government to determine whether their model qualifies as a "covered frontier model" under a classified benchmarking process. Treasury, the National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and White House officials have 60 days to develop that benchmarking process, which focuses on assessing each model's "advanced cyber capabilities."

Once a model is designated as covered, the developer may provide the government up to 30 days of access before release to other trusted partners — subject to confidentiality, insider-risk, and intellectual-property protections. The order also directs the creation of an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse, a centralized hub for reviewing and sharing information on AI-related vulnerabilities. The Department of Justice is separately directed to treat AI-assisted hacking and unauthorized access as high-priority enforcement areas.

What the order does not do is equally significant: it contains no enforcement mechanism for non-participants, no consequences for an AI company that simply opts out of the process, and no authority to delay or block a model release.

Documented AI Cyberattacks Drive National Security Framing

The executive order arrives against a backdrop of documented AI-enabled threats that shaped its national security framing. In November 2025, Anthropic disclosed that its Threat Intelligence team had disrupted what it described as the first large-scale AI-orchestrated cyberespionage campaign. The attacker, assessed with high confidence as a Chinese state-sponsored group Anthropic designated GTG-1002, used Anthropic's Claude Code tool to target roughly 30 organizations — including major technology companies, financial institutions, chemical manufacturers, and government agencies — beginning in mid-September 2025. Claude executed between 80 and 90 percent of the operation without direct human involvement.

The GTG-1002 disclosure prompted congressional letters from Senators Maggie Hassan and Joni Ernst and a formal request from the House Homeland Security Committee for Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to testify. CrowdStrike's 2026 Global Threat Report, published in February, documented an 89 percent year-over-year increase in attacks by AI-enabled adversaries, drawing on intelligence from more than 280 named threat actors. Check Point Research separately documented an AI-enabled campaign in which a single operator breached nine Mexican government agencies over a two-month period ending in February 2026, handling the exploitation work entirely through commercial AI.

Trump has simultaneously sent conflicting signals about his posture toward Anthropic specifically. The Department of Defense in recent months designated Anthropic a supply chain risk and barred defense contractors from using its technology — a move Anthropic challenged in court, with that litigation still pending.

Does Voluntary Compliance Protect Anyone?

The order's voluntary structure is its most contested dimension. Emma Hatheway, writing for Tech Policy Press in May 2026, argued that a review co-designed with the companies being reviewed does not constitute meaningful oversight. She pointed to the effective sidelining of the Center for AI Standards and Innovation — the renamed successor to the AI Safety Institute — as evidence that the administration lacked an independent evaluation capacity. A safety regime that depends on which CEO decides to cooperate is not a safety regime, Hatheway argued; replacing it with a federal review directly influenced by industry tech giants would not be any better.

Hatheway's critique targets a structural feature that the executive order does nothing to change: roughly 80 percent of global AI computing power is privately owned, and the majority of researchers capable of evaluating frontier systems work for the labs building them. Without binding obligations and an independent evaluation body, any government review depends on the good-faith participation of companies facing intense competitive pressure to ship. The order's explicit prohibition on mandatory licensing reinforces that the administration has no intention of creating gatekeeping authority, regardless of what a review might find.

Supporters of the order frame the same structure as pragmatic: establishing a security review infrastructure without the hard gatekeeping that could slow American AI companies relative to Chinese counterparts not bound by similar constraints. The White House quoted the order directly: "Advanced AI capabilities make our Nation stronger, but also introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action."

What Building a Real Review Capability Still Requires

The executive order leaves the hardest operational questions unanswered. Federal agencies now have 60 days to build a classified benchmarking process for assessing frontier AI cyber capabilities — a task requiring specialized technical staff, secure infrastructure, and interagency coordination that does not yet exist at the required scale. The Center for AI Standards and Innovation, which was built to do roughly this kind of evaluation, has been described by industry insiders as sidelined under the current administration.

California's Transparency in Frontier AI Act, which took effect January 1, 2026, and New York's Responsible AI Safety and Education Act, scheduled for enforcement in January 2027, both impose mandatory disclosure and safety framework requirements on frontier AI developers that go further than the voluntary federal approach. Congress has twice rejected federal preemption moratoriums, and no comprehensive federal AI statute has been enacted. The result is an executive order that signals federal intent while the states move ahead with binding requirements.

How quickly agencies can build the review infrastructure — and whether leading AI labs will voluntarily comply in practice when facing competitive pressure from Chinese developers not subject to comparable constraints — will determine whether Tuesday's signing produces real-world change or remains a policy statement in search of capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Trump's AI executive order require from AI companies?

The order asks AI companies to voluntarily submit frontier models to the federal government for security review up to 30 days before releasing them to other trusted partners. Participation is entirely voluntary, and the order explicitly prohibits it from being used to create mandatory licensing, pre-clearance, or permitting requirements for new AI models.

What is a covered frontier model under the new AI executive order?

The order directs Treasury, the National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and White House officials to develop a classified benchmarking process within 60 days to assess a model's "advanced cyber capabilities" and determine whether it qualifies as a covered frontier model subject to the voluntary review window.

Why did Trump delay signing the AI executive order in May 2026?

Trump scrapped a planned May 21 signing ceremony after Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and venture capitalist David Sacks called him directly to oppose the original version's 90-day review window. They argued the provision would slow American AI development relative to China. The final signed order shrinks that window to 30 days and makes participation voluntary.

Does the AI executive order affect state AI laws like California's TFAIA?

No. The order applies only to voluntary federal engagement with AI developers and does not preempt or supersede state AI laws. California's Transparency in Frontier AI Act and New York's Responsible AI Safety and Education Act both impose mandatory disclosure requirements on frontier AI developers that the federal order does not match.