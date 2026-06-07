EU Tech Sovereignty Laws Target Amazon, Microsoft, Google Cloud in Sensitive Government Work

The European Union officially launched its most comprehensive assault on American cloud dominance on June 3, 2026, presenting a legislative package that would bar Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud from the most sensitive EU government contracts — not because of anything those companies have done wrong, but because of a law the United States Congress passed in 2018. Any organization procuring cloud services for EU critical government workloads in banking, energy, and healthcare will now face a mandatory sovereignty risk assessment before signing a contract, under the Cloud and AI Development Act the Commission proposed this week.

The EU Parliament, meanwhile, made its own statement: EU Parliament replaced Google with Qwant as its default browser search engine on June 4, the first concrete institutional action following the Commission's announcement. The French privacy-focused search engine now runs by default on the browsers of the Parliament's 720 lawmakers and thousands of support staff — a move Parliament described as part of its commitment to reduce reliance on non-EU digital tools.

The Commission's announcement bundles two draft laws — the Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA) and Chips Act 2.0 — with an Open Source Strategy and a roadmap for digitalizing the energy system. All four require approval from EU member states and the European Parliament before taking effect.

CLOUD Act Explains Why US Providers Cannot Qualify at Highest Tiers

The legal trigger for the entire package is not a European law but an American one. The Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act — passed by Congress on March 23, 2018 — requires any US-incorporated company to hand over data it controls to US law enforcement regardless of where that data is physically stored. A contract clause promising data will remain on European servers does not override a valid US warrant.

Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, who oversees the tech sovereignty portfolio, said at the June 3 press conference that the EU wants to be certain that "in the critical fields we are always able to control the services and control the data in Europe." The concern, she added, is preventing any external actor from holding what she described as a "kill switch" over essential European services.

The CLOUD Act problem is not theoretical. Microsoft's own legal representatives acknowledged in a French court hearing that the company cannot rule out being compelled to disclose data stored in Europe under US legal orders, according to reporting by The Register. Earlier this year, when the Trump administration sanctioned the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, Microsoft canceled his email account — a brief episode European policymakers cited publicly as proof of how quickly services under US corporate jurisdiction can be switched off.

How CADA's Four Tiers Work: What Each Level Requires

The Cloud and AI Development Act introduces what it calls the EU Cloud Sovereignty Framework — four numbered assurance levels that public-sector bodies must apply when procuring cloud or AI services, calibrated to the sensitivity of the data involved.

The framework works as follows. Level 1 requires only that data be processed and stored on infrastructure physically located within the EU — a geographic requirement that major US providers already meet through their European data centers. Level 2 adds that providers must demonstrate independence from third-country governments and maintain transparency over their software supply chains. Level 3 mandates that providers be owned and controlled from within the EU, with additional criteria including personnel citizenship requirements; the Commission retains authority to recognize select third-country providers at this level. Level 4 demands full transparency and control over the entire software supply chain with zero interference from any third country.

The CLOUD Act makes Level 3 and Level 4 unreachable for any US-incorporated company in practice, regardless of where its servers sit. An American hyperscaler operating European data centers is still a US company subject to US federal law. The Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA), which represents major US technology firms, called the framework "a dangerous recipe for progressive market shutdown" and said the Level 3 and Level 4 requirements are "closed-market requirements dressed up as policy thresholds" that no international provider could satisfy by design. Daniel Friedlaender, CCIA Europe's senior vice president, said the act amounts to "fragmented discrimination across Europe in 27 different ways."

The EU itself has already run a live test of the framework. In April 2026, the Commission awarded a €180 million sovereign cloud contract to four European provider groups — the first procurement procedure in history to apply explicit sovereignty criteria to cloud services. The four winners were Post Telecom (with CleverCloud and OVHcloud), StackIT, Scaleway, and Proximus. That fourth selection immediately drew criticism: Proximus partnered with S3NS, a joint venture in which French defense company Thales holds a controlling stake and Google Cloud provides the underlying technology layer.

CISPE Secretary General Francisco Mingorance called the inclusion of S3NS "clearly an own goal" that "threatens to institutionalize sovereignty washing at the highest levels." The Commission defended its decision, stating that non-European technologies operated under a strict governance framework can meet the minimum sovereignty threshold it has defined. What is not in dispute is that Europe does not yet have homegrown hyperscalers capable of absorbing the full range of government workloads currently running on American infrastructure.

What Chips Act 2.0 Adds: Emergency Powers and Advanced Chip Manufacturing

The second legislative pillar of the June 3 package — Chips Act 2.0, the successor to the 2023 original — takes a different approach to a different dependency. The EU currently produces less than 10 percent of the world's semiconductors. The 2023 Chips Act mobilized more than €52 billion in public and private investment but fell short of its flagship target of reaching 20 percent of global semiconductor production by 2030, as global capacity grew faster than Europe's share of it.

The new act shifts focus from subsidy-driven fab construction to demand stimulation: if European buyers are required to use European chips for certain applications, the theory goes, supply will follow. Certain key sectors, including automotive, will face requirements to diversify chip suppliers away from Chinese-subsidized producers, which the Commission describes as flooding the market. The legislation also accelerates permitting, requiring national governments to complete planning, environmental, and regulatory approvals for new fabrication plants within 12 months, and extends state aid for "first-of-a-kind" facilities not present anywhere in the EU.

More significantly, Chips Act 2.0 grants Brussels emergency powers that have no precedent in EU industrial law: during a declared supply crisis, the Commission could override commercial contracts and compel chipmakers to prioritize EU crisis-critical orders over existing customer commitments. Erik Rein, president of the European Semiconductor Industry Association, said in response: "Europe cannot regulate its way into semiconductor leadership."

Industry Splits: European Cloud Providers Welcome Direction, Warn of Loopholes

The industry response to the June 3 package is not a simple US-versus-Europe alignment. European cloud providers, organized through CISPE, welcomed the direction while warning that the draft legislation as written risks perpetuating the dominance it is designed to dismantle. Their concern is that a US hyperscaler operating a European joint venture, or a US provider that meets cybersecurity certification standards, could satisfy the lower tiers of the sovereignty framework while remaining subject to CLOUD Act jurisdiction for the data it handles — exactly the scenario the S3NS/Proximus award appeared to validate.

CISPE's specific demands include reserved procurement shares for European providers on sensitive workloads, a requirement that public buyers document whether a European alternative was evaluated before contracting a foreign provider, and a prohibition on large framework contracts that effectively lock out smaller European companies.

Article 19, the international rights organization, published a critical analysis on June 5 warning that several elements of the package may deliver the appearance of sovereignty without the substance — particularly if member states interpret the lower assurance levels permissively. Article 19 also flagged what it called a structural contradiction: the Commission's Digital Omnibus, presented as part of the same political agenda, introduces amendments that weaken the AI Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, which Article 19 described as "sovereignty-washing" that repackages the deregulation of rights protections as a geopolitical win.

The Recorded Future News analysis of the package concluded it is "strongest where it funds resilience — semiconductor crisis preparedness, open-source maintenance and interoperability — and most exposed where it leans on EU ownership and location."

Open Source and Energy: Two Further Pillars of the Package

Beyond cloud and chips, the package includes a non-binding EU Open Source Strategy and a Strategic Roadmap for Digitalisation and AI in Energy. The open-source mandate embedded in CADA itself goes further than the strategy document: it would require publicly funded software to be available for reuse across EU public bodies — a "Free Software First" principle that critics from the Business Software Alliance argue would structurally disadvantage proprietary vendors.

OpenForum Europe, the open-source community organization whose advisors co-authored an analysis of the package, called it the "Commission's most ambitious open source commitment to date" and said it represented "a landmark moment for Europe and the global open source ecosystem." OpenForum noted the strategy acknowledges the EU spends €264 billion annually on largely proprietary IT products and services, creating the structural dependencies the package is designed to undo.

What the Scale of Europe's Dependency Actually Looks Like

The Commission's own figures explain why the package is necessary, and why it faces a long road. The EU relies on non-EU countries for more than 80 percent of its key digital products, services, infrastructure, and intellectual property. US cloud providers — primarily AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud — control more than 70 percent of the EU cloud market, according to Commission figures. European providers hold roughly 15 percent. Worldwide sovereign cloud spending is forecast to reach $80 billion in 2026, with European spending growing 83 percent year-over-year from a base of $6.9 billion in 2025, according to Gartner — a trajectory that reflects accelerating demand but starts from a position of near-total hyperscaler dependence.

The Commission estimates that roughly €120 billion in combined public and private investment in cloud and AI infrastructure will be needed by 2035 to make European capacity competitive. The target for data center capacity — tripling current output within five to seven years — requires permitting reforms, energy grid access, and financing mechanisms that CADA is designed to accelerate. Germany's Bundeswehr already anticipated the direction: it rejected Palantir for its military cloud-AI project in favor of European alternatives before CADA existed, applying what the package now tries to codify into law.

EU Tech Sovereignty Package Still Faces Major Hurdles

The package as presented on June 3 is a legislative proposal, not law. CADA and Chips Act 2.0 must both pass through the European Parliament and be approved by all 27 member states before taking effect — a trilogue process that typically takes 12 to 18 months and frequently reshapes proposals significantly. The sovereignty criteria and procurement obligations are the provisions most likely to be contested: Ireland and the Nordic member states, where US cloud providers have significant operations and tax bases, have historically argued for softer sovereignty requirements. The Commission's decision to exempt private companies entirely and restrict the strictest tiers to government sensitive workloads reflects those internal political divisions.

The trade risk is also real. The Trump administration has already instructed the US Trade Representative to conduct a Section 301 investigation into EU tech regulations — the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act — on the grounds that they discriminate against American companies. CADA adds to that exposure; legal analysts at Steptoe note that if the USTR investigation concludes the EU has engaged in discriminatory action, it gains broad authority to impose trade restrictions against the bloc.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's framing from the June 3 announcement puts the stakes plainly: "We cannot afford to depend on others for the technologies that keep our hospitals running, our energy grids stable and our services secure." The question the package leaves open is whether Europe can build credible alternatives fast enough — and whether the sovereignty framework can be written tightly enough to prevent the companies it is designed to displace from gaming their way through the lower tiers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU Cloud and AI Development Act?

The Cloud and AI Development Act — CADA — is a legislative proposal from the European Commission, adopted June 3, 2026, that establishes a four-tier cloud sovereignty framework for EU public-sector procurement. It requires government agencies in banking, energy, healthcare, and other sensitive sectors to assess the jurisdictional risk of their cloud providers before signing contracts, and effectively bars American hyperscalers from the most sensitive tiers because US law requires them to comply with US government data requests regardless of where data is stored. CADA must pass EU Parliament and Council approval before becoming law.

Will Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud be banned from Europe?

No — the package does not ban US cloud providers from Europe. Private companies face no restrictions and are free to use any cloud platform. The strictest rules apply only to public-sector organizations handling sensitive government data in areas like banking, healthcare, and judicial records. US providers can continue serving the bulk of EU government workloads at Level 1 and Level 2 of the sovereignty framework. They are structurally unable to meet Level 3 and Level 4, which require EU ownership and full supply-chain control — conditions incompatible with the US CLOUD Act.

What European cloud alternatives exist to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud?

European providers hold roughly 15 percent of the EU cloud market. Options include OVHcloud (France), StackIT (Germany), Scaleway (France), and Post Telecom (Luxembourg), among others. None matches the full global service breadth of the three US hyperscalers, which is why even the Commission's own April 2026 sovereign cloud tender included a consortium that uses Google Cloud infrastructure through a governance layer — a compromise that critics called sovereignty washing.

What does the US CLOUD Act mean for European data stored on American cloud platforms?

The Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act of 2018 requires US-incorporated companies to hand over data they control to US law enforcement on a valid court order, regardless of where that data is physically stored. No contract clause, no European server location, and no data-residency commitment overrides this obligation. Microsoft has acknowledged in court proceedings that it cannot guarantee it would never be compelled to disclose data stored in Europe. The EU's Schrems II ruling established that contracts cannot override foreign government access laws, leaving European organizations that rely on American cloud providers with no practical recourse against a valid US warrant.