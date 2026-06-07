Jensen Huang Seoul Sunday: Hyundai, Gaming AI, and SK HBM4 Talks Cement Korea Physical AI Chain +

On Sunday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang worked through five back-to-back meetings across Seoul — cold noodles with Hyundai's executive chair, dual gaming café sessions with the heads of Krafton and NCSoft, a ceremonial first pitch at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, and a return to the now-famous Kkanbu Chicken table in Gangnam with SK Group leadership — building out a Korea alliance that now spans every layer of the physical AI stack from memory silicon to robot simulation software.

The day's breadth was deliberate. Huang arrived in Seoul on June 5 and immediately framed the trip in strategic terms: Korea, he said, will be central to Nvidia's physical AI ambitions, and robotics will be the country's next major industrial sector. Sunday's schedule made that claim concrete.

Hyundai Lunch Opens Day 3

Huang opened Sunday over cold noodles at Woorae-ok, a Pyongyang-style noodle restaurant in central Seoul, alongside Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun. The lunch served as a warm-up to a planned visit to Hyundai's headquarters on Monday, where the two executives are expected to formalize cooperation across AI robotics, autonomous driving, and software-defined vehicle platforms. Hyundai's use of Nvidia's Jetson Thor robotics processor — already embedded in the company's industrial robotics lines — makes it one of Nvidia's most infrastructure-committed Korean partners.

Why Nvidia Needs Korean Game Studios to Train Robots

The afternoon belonged to gaming, but the subtext was robotics. At a PC bang near Sinnonhyeon Station in Gangnam, Huang met Krafton chairman Chang Byung-gyu, accompanied by Krafton chief AI officer Lee Kang-wook and Jang Tae-seok, head of the PUBG: Battlegrounds franchise. Huang demonstrated Krafton's PUBG Ally — an AI companion character powered by Nvidia's ACE platform — on the new RTX Spark system-on-chip for slim laptops. Afterward, he crossed the street to a second PC bang, where NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin hosted a user event for Aion 2. Huang appeared in person during the livestream and introduced Kim as "today's my wingman," a nod to a relationship stretching back to Lineage 2's launch two decades ago, when Nvidia seeded GeForce graphics cards into Korean PC bangs to help drive the game's commercial success.

The technical rationale for courting gaming companies as physical AI partners is not immediately obvious, but it is architecturally sound. Physical AI systems — industrial robots, autonomous vehicles, humanoid machines — must learn the laws of physics through hundreds of millions of simulated trial-and-error runs before they can operate safely in the real world. That simulation infrastructure is exactly what game studios have spent years building. Krafton and NCSoft have accumulated deep expertise in Unreal Engine and Unity — the same physics simulation frameworks that govern how virtual objects collide, fall, and interact with surfaces. Because those environments obey the same Newtonian rules as the physical world, a robot trained inside a game engine's physics simulation can transfer what it has learned to a factory floor. Nvidia's Isaac platform already uses this approach; what Huang is adding in Korea is a pipeline directly to the studios that have refined those virtual environments at a scale no robotics company has matched.

Krafton has signaled how serious it is about this transition. Earlier in 2026, the company established Ludo Robotics, a Bay Area-based robotics subsidiary, to extend AI character technology — already deployed in PUBG Ally and in the "Smart Zoi" autonomous characters in its life-simulation game inZOI — into behavior models for physical machines. NCSoft, through its NC AI subsidiary, is advancing generative AI and 3D production technology that Nvidia sees as a foundation for industrial simulation environments.

Chang framed the relationship plainly at the event: Nvidia's roots run deep in gaming, and the two companies are building from that base toward an entirely new starting point where gaming and AI converge. Kim echoed the lineage: the partnership that began with Lineage 2 and PC bangs has continued across two decades into AI characters, and now into the physical world.

Jamsil: Number 93 Meets Number 96

At 5 p.m. local time, Huang stepped onto the mound at Jamsil Baseball Stadium for the ceremonial first pitch before the Doosan Bears vs. Kiwoom Heroes game, wearing a Bears jersey bearing the number 93 — Nvidia's founding year. Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won served as the ceremonial batter in number 96, marking Doosan's founding year of 1896. The pairing was not merely symbolic. Doosan Robotics is actively integrating Nvidia's AI platform for industrial robotics applications, Doosan Electronics supplies the copper clad laminate used in Nvidia's AI accelerators, and Doosan Enerbility is pursuing gas-turbine orders tied to the data-center buildout that Nvidia's GPU sales are driving.

SK Group Closes the Evening at the Same Kkanbu Table

At 7 p.m. local time, Huang was back in Samseong-dong — at Kkanbu Chicken, specifically at the table where he, Samsung's Lee Jae-yong, and Hyundai's Chung sat in October 2025, a gathering so widely photographed that the table itself became a Seoul tourist attraction. This time the host was SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, joined by SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung, SK hynix AI Infrastructure President Kim Joo-sun, and SK Telecom CEO Jeong Jae-heon. Huang and Chey distributed fried chicken to the crowd gathered outside; Kwak paid the bill.

The evening's agenda was HBM4 and digital twin infrastructure. SK hynix is Nvidia's anchor memory supplier, estimated by industry analysts to hold roughly 60 to 70 percent of the HBM4 allocation for Vera Rubin — Nvidia's next-generation AI accelerator platform, now in full production. Nvidia and SK Telecom, meanwhile, are partnering on digital twin technology using Nvidia's Omniverse platform; Huang had already highlighted a SK Telecom-built digital twin of SK hynix's semiconductor manufacturing lines during his GTC Taipei 2026 keynote on June 1. Sunday's dinner was the third time Chey and Huang had met in less than a week, following a Computex encounter in Taipei on June 2 where Huang signed an SK hynix HBM4E wafer with the message "Please make more."

Why HBM4 Is Not a Commodity: Architecture Behind the Alliance

The intensity of Huang's attention to SK hynix is not relationship maintenance — it is supply-chain necessity, and the technical reasons explain why. HBM4, governed by the JEDEC JESD270-4 specification, doubles the memory interface width from 1,024 bits to 2,048 bits compared to HBM3E, while doubling the number of independent data channels from 16 to 32. The result is at least 2 terabytes per second of bandwidth per memory stack at the specification baseline. Samsung's production HBM4, which stacks 12 DRAM dies over a 4-nanometer logic die using through-silicon via interconnects, operates at 11.7 gigabits per second per pin and reaches 3.3 terabytes per second.

Each Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 rack carries 20.7 terabytes of HBM4 memory delivering 1.6 petabytes per second of aggregate bandwidth — a more than 2.7-fold improvement over the 8 terabytes per second that the previous-generation HBM3E delivered in Blackwell-architecture systems. For large-scale AI training and inference workloads, that bandwidth is the difference between models fitting into on-chip memory at all and models requiring constant off-chip round trips that throttle throughput. SK hynix's dominance in HBM4 yield and mass-production capability — built over multiple GPU generations — means Nvidia cannot ramp Vera Rubin at the speed its customers demand without keeping that relationship robust. Jeff Kim of KB Securities put the strategic math plainly: "Nvidia needs Korea."

What Monday Brings

Huang's final day in Seoul on Monday, June 8, is scheduled to include a visit to Seoul National University's AI Institute and Robotics Laboratory, followed by meetings with LG Group and Hyundai Motor Group and a visit to Naver's second headquarters at the 1784 building in Seongnam. A closed-door session with Korean AI and robotics startup founders at The Shilla Seoul — expected to include Upstage, Nota AI, RLWRLD, and Aei Robot — is also on the schedule. Naver Cloud has been using Nvidia's open Nemotron model family to strengthen its HyperCLOVA X large language model, giving the Naver meeting an additional AI infrastructure dimension.

Taken together, Sunday's five meetings and Monday's planned visits map the full perimeter of Nvidia's Korea strategy: memory silicon from SK hynix for the GPU stack; physics simulation software from Krafton and NCSoft for robot training environments; autonomous driving and robotics hardware pipelines through Hyundai and Doosan; and platform services and startup ecosystem development through Naver and early-stage founders. Nvidia is not simply procuring Korean components. It is assembling a vertically coherent ecosystem in which each Korean partner supplies a layer that no other country's industry currently replicates at the same combination of quality, scale, and proximity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jensen Huang meet Korean gaming companies for physical AI talks?

Physical AI systems like robots and autonomous vehicles learn to navigate the real world through hundreds of millions of simulated runs inside virtual environments. Krafton and NCSoft have spent years building 3D physics simulation infrastructure in Unreal Engine and Unity — the same frameworks that govern how virtual objects collide and fall — making their expertise directly applicable to robot training. Krafton's Ludo Robotics subsidiary and NCSoft's NC AI division are both extending that simulation capability toward physical machines.

What is HBM4, and why does Nvidia depend on SK hynix for it?

HBM4 is the sixth generation of high-bandwidth memory, doubling the interface width of its predecessor to 2,048 bits and delivering at least 2 terabytes per second of bandwidth per stack. Each Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 rack carries over 20 terabytes of HBM4 and achieves 1.6 petabytes per second of aggregate bandwidth. SK hynix is estimated to supply roughly 60 to 70 percent of Nvidia's HBM4 allocation for Vera Rubin, a share that reflects the company's yield consistency and mass-production scale across multiple GPU generations.

What happened at the second Kkanbu Chicken meeting on June 7?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dined at the same Samseong-dong branch of Kkanbu Chicken where his October 2025 gathering with Samsung and Hyundai leaders became a cultural touchstone in Korea. The June 7 dinner brought together SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung, SK hynix AI Infrastructure President Kim Joo-sun, and SK Telecom CEO Jeong Jae-heon for discussions on HBM4 supply volumes, data-center infrastructure coordination, and digital twin development using Nvidia's Omniverse platform.

What is Jensen Huang's schedule for the final day of his Seoul visit?

On Monday, June 8, Huang is scheduled to visit Seoul National University's AI Institute and Robotics Laboratory, hold meetings with LG Group and Hyundai Motor Group, tour Naver's 1784 headquarters building in Seongnam, and host a closed-door session with Korean AI and robotics startup founders including Upstage, Nota AI, and RLWRLD at The Shilla Seoul.