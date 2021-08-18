The crypto heist hacker who stole $610 million from the popular decentralized finance or DeFi platform Poly Network received a job offer from its victim.

On Aug. 10, the crypto thief stole hefty amounts of various cryptos, such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain, by exploiting a vulnerability within the Poly Network.

But the criminal mind decided to return it gradually after Poly Network requested it politely, which made the narrative even more interesting.

The elaborate heist made a record and was dubbed as the largest cryptocurrency heist in the history of DeFi due to the insane extent of the stolen amount.

Crypto Heist Hacker's Job Offer

This time around, the turn of events gets even more amusing.

The victim of the largest crypto heist went on to compensate the goodwill of the hacker by offering a high-ranking position in the firm. Not to mention that Poly Network even extended high praises to the cyber attacker by giving it the moniker of "Mr. White Hat," a nickname given to hackers who chose the ethical path and notify the victims about the existing vulnerabilities.

As per Bloomberg, Poly Network further offered Mr. White Hat a post within the ranks of the company, or to be precise, a cordial invitation to be the "Chief Security Adviser" of the firm.

Up until now, there are no known details about the actual identity of the hacker, whether it is a single attacker or an organized group of people.

Also, Mr. White Hat has yet to accept the job offer from its victim.

Poly Network and Crypto Heist Hacker

Poly Network wrote on its Medium post that the company wants the hacker who stole the $600 million to help the platform further develop features anchored on the vision of "a secure and robust distributed system."

On top of the job offer that Poly Network announced, the DeFi platform also rewarded a cool $500,000 reward to the attacker as a bug bounty for discovering a vulnerability within its system.

Poly Network further assured Mr. White Hat that it is safe from any legal consequences of its actions as they will not be holding it responsible for stealing assets that are worth millions of dollars.

The DeFi firm also noted that they trust that Mr. White will return the full amount of the assets that it once took into custody to its rightful owners, the Poly Network, along with its users.

According to PCGamer, there is still a small slice of the stolen assets, accounting for $33 million that needs to be unfrozen to be returned to the Poly Network users.

