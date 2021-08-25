(Photo : Image from IPEVO Website) IPEVO V4K PRO Ultra HD | All-in-One Solution for a Better Learning Experience

Virtual classrooms can be tough especially with all the "this part-that part" discussions when pointing out key elements of a lesson. Even circling, highlighting, or drawing with a mouse will still be ineffective in the end.

The Importance of Back-to-School Equipment

Having the right equipment is essential for either learning or teaching through the virtual space, hybrid setups, and in-class setups and this is something that a lot of teachers or students miss.

For those classes that require more visual input, it is important to invest in a good document camera and a good microphone. Gone were the days when one could just draw on a whiteboard. Although teachers still practice this today with their webcams or simple cameras, this approach is no longer as effective as it used to be.

Although some school might be done at home, in hybrid setups, and in in-class setups, this does not mean that school supplies aren't needed anymore-this just means that school supplies have evolved. A good computer, although very essential, is still not enough.

Why the IPEVO V4K PRO is Essential:

The IPEVO V4K PRO is perfect for in-class use, remote learning, and even blended set-ups due to its functional versatility. The device can be set up and used for various projects from collaborating, demonstrations, art lessons, and many more. With AI Technology on a Document camera, the device not only provides sharp resolution but also noise cancelling when used as a microphone.

IPEVO V4K PRO Top Qualities:

AI Enhancer Microphone -This is the world's very first doc cam that integrates IntelliGO's AI-Enhanced Voice Technology.

The device eliminates any unwanted background noise while maintaining the natural sound of human voice.

8-Megapixel image sensor from Sony - The device was built using only the best components and sports an Ultra HD Video communication.

Aside from capturing still pictures well, movements under the lens can be fluidly captured with the high-calibre image sensor.

Built-in LED light - The materials are captured very clearly in a low-light environment.

Lighting might not always be favorable when taking a class or teaching at home, in hybrid setups, or even at school. This is why having a built-in LED light built-in the camera is very important. Not only does this help capture the image, it also eliminates unwanted shadows or moving light when taking a video.

Compatible with Everything - the literal Plug and Play device is compatible with anything.

You can easily use this device on Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and more! The device is also already compatible with Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks!

Versatile multi-joint arm - from document camera to webcam in only a matter of seconds, the device can be adjusted to any angle at any height.

Positioning a document camera has never been easier than with IPEVO V4K PRO since the arm itself is built for multiple orientations. Whichever works best for you, you'll be able to adjust your camera to capture that sweet spot.

Investing in the right equipment is very important. From the quality of the camera to the way the camera works around your subject, you'll have to find a perfect solution for your setup. IPEVO V4K PRO is that perfect back-to-school solution.

When it comes to classes at home, in hybrid setups, or in-class setups the conventional approach is no longer effective. Using outdated teaching methods won't bring your students learning experience and will also be very hard on teachers. When it comes to students, passing projects will be more difficult and instead of investing in a scanner where you'll have to go back and forth (especially if your phone won't cut it), it is better to invest in a document camera.

Why Artificial Intelligence is So Important

The IPEVO V4K PRO Ultra HD utilizes artificial intelligence as its main noise suppression technology. Instead of blatantly minimizing certain frequencies, the AI detects which sound comes from a human, and which sound should be discarded. The microphone suppresses background noise while enhancing human voice to provide a clear conversation.

Instead of having to manually adjust your volumes, the IPEVO V4K PRO Ultra HD uses AI to do the dirty work of constantly adjusting which frequency levels belong to a human's voice and which are just nuisance.

Multi-Functional IPEVO V4K PRO

The IPEVO V4K PRO isn't limited to just education, it also has other corporate and professional uses. Aside from being an all-in-one solution for education, the device also has other handy purposes.

Conference presentations

Courtroom evidence

Medical applications

Professional training

Seminars

Why IPEVO V4K PRO Stands Out

Compared to the competition, the V4K PRO is the very first Doc Cam to make use of built-in AI in order to enhance one of the most basic webcam features aside from capturing images and videos, the microphone. Let's say you buy a document camera without the additional features, you'll still have to buy a microphone, a lamp, and a good webcam arch arm or stand in order to capture what needs to be captured uncomfortably.

The IPEVO V4K PRO takes care of the nuisance of having to purchase individual parts to make a perfect setup. Aside from the complications of purchasing different parts for the perfect setup, this can also be quite pricey.

When taking price into consideration, buying an all-in-one document webcam that works as a high-quality mic and has a stand of its own is much better than buying a cam, mic, lamp, and stand separately. Even when buying these parts at the most affordable prices, this would still not guarantee the output.

The IPEVO V4K PRO is priced very competitively and matches other products of that price point. When looking for a practical solution for a very complicated setup, the IPEVO V4K PRO is a good choice.

Create your own professional workspace at home, in hybrid setups, and in-class setups with nothing more than the right equipment. A "document camera" doesn't even cover it as the device thripples in other functions as well. Do not be limited with your equipment but rather challenge the status quo by providing better classes, passing better documents, recording better lessons, and giving better lectures.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.