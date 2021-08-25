The ability to slow, or even reverse, the aging process has been long sought-after, and a new app supposedly helps people to do so, drawing widespread support from investors everywhere.

Named "Humanity," the new app aims to extend its users' healthspan by tracking key biomarkers and calculating the "rate of aging" and "biological age," and notifying users what to do to improve these values.

The app's founders, Pete Ward and Michael Geer, teamed up two years ago to create a world-first with "Humanity," the app that helps people improve their health and stay disease-free for longer.

Garnering Widespread Support from Experts and Investors

Prior to its release at the start of August, the company behind the revolutionary app has already raised some £3.4 million (about $4.6 million). Humanity was propelled by 65 of the world's leading investors, founders, and venture capital firms in the health-tech sector. Investors include the following:

Esther Dyson

Michael Acton-Smith and Alex Tew, co-founders of Calm, meditation and sleep app

Taavet Hinrikus, Wise co-founder and Skype founding team member

Robin Thompson, co-founder of MyFitnessPal

Alexander Ljung, CEO and Co-Founder of Soundcloud

One Way Ventures

Seedcamp

Breega

As for its Science Advisory Board, Humanity has also tapped some of the world's prominent specialists. Its board has enlisted members such as BioAge co-founder Kristen Fortney; George Church, a Professor at the Harvard Medical School who worked on mapping the Human Genome; and Aubrey de Grey, a pioneer in the aging science movement and the Chief Science Officer at the SENS Research Foundation.

Since its app released its beta version last year, Humanity has developed a following, driving its users to make healthier choices after using the new app to monitor their rate of aging. After a few months after its beta version launch, it has reached the user limit on Apple app testing environment TestFlight. Tens of thousands of users worldwide are currently on the platform's wait list,

"Aging remains the leading cause of disease globally, but few people make the connection between aging and their overall health - and most feel ultimately helpless to tackle it," explains Humanity co-founder Michael Geer. "Being 'healthy' is quite a nebulous term as it is completely personal to each individual. Being able to monitor your aging provides a truly holistic indicator of health, which could help reduce your probability of disease and extend the healthy lives of millions."

About the Humanity App

The Humanity app, now available for download on the App Store, utilizes the various sensors in your smartphone and wearable devices to monitor key biomarkers like heart rate, step rate, activities and sleep to determine each user's unique rate of aging and biological age. Humanity determines these values with the help of various machine learning algorithms validated against real-world outcomes, with parallel benchmarks from longitudinal biobanks like the UK Biobank. By combining in-house research and development with different collaborative efforts with laboratories around the world, Humanity steps up to deliver the game-changing features it has.

Each positive action increases its users' "Humanity Score" or "H Score" in the app, classified under one of the four key categories: mind, movement, recovery, and nutrition. The higher Humanity Score means higher odds of slowing your rate of aging.

