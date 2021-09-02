"Far Cry 6" system requirements for the PC are here. And for something that's technically next-gen, they're quite reasonable, to say the least.

Ubisoft revealed the game's system requirements and classified it into different performance and quality targets, as reported by PCGamesN. A quick look at the hardware that it needs makes it obvious that the barrier for entry is quite low, though it will also take advantage of the capabilities of high-end components.

Here are the specs detailed, but running the game will also require your system to support DirectX 10 fully, have the latest version of Windows 10, and at least 60 GB of disk space free:

Minimum (1080p, 30 FPS): i5-4460/Ryzen 3 1200, 8GB RAM, GTX 960/RX 460 with 4GB VRAM

Recommended 1 (1080 60 FPS): i7-7700/Ryzen 5 3600X, 16GB RAM, GTX 1080/RX Vega 64 with 8GB VRAM

Recommended 2 (1440p 60 FPS): i7-9700/Ryzen 5 3600X, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super/RX 5700 XT with 8GB VRAM

First off, the first three performance targets are obviously without ray tracing enabled. The minimum system requirements are quite reasonable, which opens people up to play "Far Cry 6" even if they have old, low-powered hardware. The GTX 960 and RX 460 are two graphics cards of the same entry-level tier that came out in 2016--quite old by modern tech standards, but likely what a lot of people have given the current GPU shortage.

Secondly, the two "recommended" system requirements are where things get kicked up a notch. The NVIDIA GTX 1080 and the AMD RX Vega 64 were both high-end cards when they launched around four years ago. The CPUs are quite different, although since the Intel Core i7-7700 (non-K) was considered high-end (despite not being overclockable) four years ago, while the two-year-old Ryzen 5 3600X is more of a mid-range chip.

'Far Cry 6' Ray Tracing and High-Res Requirements

Going up to more modern visuals, this is where you'll need some serious iron to run "Far Cry 6" at respectable frame rates with the latest rendering tech such as real-time ray tracing and supersampling:

Ray Tracing ON (1440p, 60 FPS): i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5600X, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070/RX 6900XT with 8GB VRAM

Ray Tracing ON (4K, 30 FPS): i7-10700K/Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080/RX 6800 with 10GB VRAM

These system requirements are what you'd normally expect for a game with the visual fidelity of "Far Cry 6," though it's a little disappointing that Ubisoft didn't exactly specify if the ray tracing options would come in different modes (i.e. performance, quality, and balanced). For now, assume that the game will have a single ray tracing option that you toggle on or off.

'Far Cry 6' PC Features

Ubisoft stated that they spent a lot of effort in making sure that the PC version of "Far Cry 6" will have all of the bells and whistles imaginable. Here's a list of the features, as reported by Windows Central:

Uncapped frame rate, which is perfect for people with powerful CPUs, graphics cards, and high refresh rate displays

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support

In-depth graphics options

Hybrid input between multiple controller types (i.e. controller + mouse & keyboard combo)

Multi-monitor and widescreen display support

In-game benchmark suite

