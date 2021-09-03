Camellia Chan, CEO for cybersecurity tech pioneer Flexxon, has been recognized as one of the "Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity" at the Black Unicorn Awards 2021, an annual event part of the Black Hat USA conference.

"We're pleased to name Camellia of Flexxon as a Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity for 2021 among a small, elite group of female information security professionals in our third annual Black Unicorn awards," announced the judges that included Robert R. Ackerman Jr. from AllegisCyber Capital, David DeWalt of NightDragon, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs, and Gary Miliefsky of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Aside from Camellia Chan of Flexxon, other awardees in the "Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity" include Saryu Nayyar from risk analytics firm Gurucul, Carolyn Crandal from identity detection, and response (IDR) leader Attivo Networks, and Angela Schoeman from cybersecurity firm CyberProof. The full list of all awards finalists and winners is available at the Black Unicorn Awards webpage on the Cyber Defense Awards portal. In cybersecurity and business parlance, a "Black Unicorn" refers to a cybersecurity company that can potentially break through the $1 billion marks in terms of market valuation based on projections from investments.

About Cyber Defense

This year marks the ninth year of the Cyber Defense Magazine recognizing the leaders and innovators in the cybersecurity industry, this year through the Black Unicorn Awards 2021 on its Cyber Defense Awards platform. Finalists and winners are chosen by judges composed of industry veterans, pioneers, and market makers.

Cyber Defense Magazine, the organizer of these awards, was first founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, a globally recognized cybersecurity expert, thought leader, inventor, and entrepreneur. He also remains a significant figure in the field of IT security. The magazine is published and managed by and for honest, ethical, and passionate information security professionals. Cyber Defense Magazine aims to share the latest information, cutting-edge technology, real-world stories and recognize the best ideas, products, and services currently available in the cybersecurity sector. The publication delivers electronic magazines on a monthly basis, exclusively free, as well as limited print copies exclusive for industry events such as RSA, BlackHat, and IPEXPO and paid subscribers.

About Flexxon

Flexxon is the world leader in developing and distributing AI Embedded Cyber Secure SSD and is a pioneer in the design, manufacture, and retail of industrial NAND flash storage and memory devices. With an emphasis on providing top-notch memory solutions with security capabilities to match, Flexxon has developed versatile solutions intended for most specialized industries such as the cybersecurity, industrial, medical, and automotive (CIMA) sectors.

Its latest innovation, the X-PHY SSD, has its cybersecurity features embedded in the device at the firmware level. This makes it the first cybersecurity solution of its kind, offering a final layer of defense against malicious attacks - winning the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Award for the company. Flexxon remains committed to keeping Data Integrity, Data Confidentiality, and Cybersecurity intact for its clients around the world.

