(Photo : From WarnerMedia Kids & Family)

Sept. 13, 2021-Burbank, CA-WarnerMedia Kids & Family is inviting all preschoolers, parents, caregivers, and educators across the country to enjoy a free VIP virtual birthday party for Cartoonito.

Catoonito is a new preschool block launching on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The one-hour interactive event dubbed "Nito's Birthday Party," will take place at Cartoonitoparty.com on Monday, Sept. 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. The event will feature exciting sneak peeks, breaking news, and special guest appearances from the stars and creative teams behind upcoming Cartoonito shows.

To get RSVP to the VIP experience, Click HERE.

Special guest appearances include Ellen DeGeneres, who will talk about her new series Little Ellen; Elmo, the furry red "host with the most," in honor of his upcoming season of Sesame Workshop's The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo on HBO Max; and children's book author Mo Willems who will deliver an exciting message about his upcoming Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience. Attendees will also hear from the cast of Batwheels, who will be announced at the event. These special moments and more are in store at Nito's Birthday Party-you don't want to miss it!

The virtual "birthday party" will feature acclaimed musical artist and performer Kid Koala along with the colorful animated hosts of Cartoonito - Nito, Glob, Wedge, and Itty. The celebration will be filled with interactive games and activities that grownups and little ones can participate in with free downloadable activity guides that will be provided via the event website closer to the party. The party will wrap with a LIVE, interactive dance party with Kid Koala that everyone can "Zoom In" to from the comfort of their home. Attendees will also enjoy previews of Cartoonito shows, including Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, Lucas the Spider, Mush-Mush & The Mushables, Bugs Bunny Builders (working title), Tom and Jerry Time, and more.

Cartoonito launches Sept. 13 on HBO Max and Cartoon Network and is WarnerMedia's most significant commitment to preschool in 100 years. It offers a modern approach to preschool programming with its proprietary educational framework, Humancentric Learning, that aims to support every child's humanness by celebrating their unique selves. All Cartoonito preschool content will align with Humancentric Learning and Cartoon Network's refreshed brand promise, Redraw Your World, fostering self-expression and creativity.

For all the latest Cartoonito news, sneak peeks, and fun resources, parents can visit the Cartoonito parent website here and follow Cartoonito on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Cartoonito

Cartoonito is the WarnerMedia Kids & Family preschool programming block set to debut on Cartoon Network and HBO Max this fall. Inspired by Positive Psychology and 21st Century Learning, Cartoonito is based on the proprietary preschool educational framework of Humancentric Learning, which aims to support every child's humanness by celebrating their unique selves and encouraging them to treat others with compassion, respect, and fairness. With a roster of originals actively in development, Cartoonito will offer modern programming that leans into WarnerMedia's Kids & Family iconic IP stems from Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Mush-Mush & the Mushables and Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go are among a slate of 20 new series that will be available at launch. In addition, a portfolio of originals including Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders, Little Ellen, new series and specials from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, and a collection of projects from bestselling children's book author Mo Willems will add to thousands of hours of content from WarnerMedia's legacy library and global acquisitions.

About WarnerMedia Kids & Family

WarnerMedia Kids & Family is the united group within the WarnerMedia enterprise that offers an expansive content slate on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. As the umbrella brand for all kids and family content, Cartoon Network reenergized its brand promise through its new tagline, Redraw Your World, which empowers individuality and aims to be where kids are free to be themselves. With hundreds of hours of original series, specials, and acquisitions, the WarnerMedia Kids & Family portfolio features its Cartoonito preschool programming block and a roster of upcoming animation and live-action originals that appeal to kids of all ages and their families with shows that include Batman: Caped Crusader, Gremlins, My Adventures with Superman, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, and more. A marquee collection of powerhouse brands and expertise marks WarnerMedia Kids & Family as a global leader wherever its brands live and engage with audiences all over the world.

